NFL legends Tim Dwight, Prince Amukamara among inductees to the National High School Hall of Fame Class of 2025 

The National High School Hall of Fame Class of 2025 added 11 inductees, raising the hall's membership figure to 540, in an announcement on Thursday.

The athletes and individuals in the National High School Hall of Fame Class of 2025 accounted for 38 state titles in 133 years of service. The honorees will be inducted on June 30 during the 42nd induction ceremony.

Class of 2025 National High School Hall of Fame inductees

The following are the inductees welcomed in the Class of 2025

1, Prince Amukamara: Football, basketball, track and field athlete, Apollo High School (Arizona)

2, Tim Dwight: Football and track and field athlete, City High School (Iowa)

3, Anna Maria Lopez: Basketball, volleyball, and track and field athlete, St. Mary's Academy (Oregon)

4, Caryn Schoff-Kovatch: Basketball and Softball athlete, St. Johnville High School(New York)

5, Jim Ciccarello: Track and field coach, Albuquerque Manzano High School (New Mexico)

6, Linda Lampkin: Volleyball coach, Hermann High School (Missouri)

7, Phil Savitz: Soccer coach, Irmo High School and River Bluff High School

8, Lloyd Hisaka: High School football official (Hawaii)

9, Ron Laird: High school administrator, Powell High School, Wyoming

10, Jane Berry-Eddings: Speech and debate coach, Sprague High School (Oregon)

11, Diane Wolf: Contributor/coach/administrator, Idaho

Prince Amukamara played for Apollo High School and the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He kicked off his NFL career with the New York Giants in 2011.

Of Amukamara, AIA executive director David Hines said, according to NFHS.org:

“After making a name for himself at the highest level of professional football, Prince could have easily distanced himself from his roots. Instead, he chose to give back to the very communities that helped shape his career. He has remained deeply connected to high school, frequently returning to offer guidance, support and mentorship to current students and athletes."

Meanwhile, Tim Dwight played for City High School and the Iowa Hawkeyes. He began his NFL journey with the San Diego Chargers and ended up with the Oakland Raiders at the end of his career.

IHSAA executive director Tom Keating said about Tim Dwight, as per NFHS.org:

"Tim has taken the lessons of education-based activities and applied them in his home state as a philanthropist and entrepreneur, passionate about renewable energy and young people. He has long run the Tim Dwight Foundation, a nonprofit with almost all funds going toward the University of Iowa’s Children's Hospital and Cancer Center."

The event will be held at the 106th NFHS Summer Meeting in Chicago.

