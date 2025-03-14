The obvious next step for high school football players is the NCAA. College football is one of the most competitive sports circuits in the world, with some of the best talent on display. Teddy Bridgewater, the Miami Northwestern High School's coach, gave high school kids some advice on Thursday.

Bridgewater wrote a long message on his Facebook page advising youngsters and detailing the mentality required to become a pro football player.

"The system is the system and it’s one that if your mental foundation is solid, you will thrive and be college ready in a hurry, mentally," Bridgewater wrote on Facebook.

He added:

"The other traits and skills that goes into playing college ball are all on you, God’s will and your family genetics. If the NFL is the end goal, why not start learning and playing the game the way it’s played on the next level, right now."

Bridgewater led the Miami Northwestern Bulls to a 12-2 record last season. He played for the Bulls from 2009 to 2011 and racked up 5,277 yards, 55 touchdowns and just 14 interceptions.

Teddy Bridgewater called out high school kids' highlight tape

Teddy Bridgewater led his team to a Class 3A Florida High School Athletic Association state title in his first season at the helm of the program in 2024.

Bridgewater has closely observed the high school football structure and shared some strong opinions about the players' highlights tape and the logic behind it.

"Kids highlight tapes these days will have a minute worth of them dapping up teammates and opponents, 30 more seconds of them pointing and talking to the camera man… All that for them to have 2 catches for 8 yards in 7on7!" Bridgewater wrote on Facebook.

"It’s like what you trying to show these colleges you have great social skills? All content isn’t "quality content.." These scouts want to see plays! Actual reps!"

The former four-star recruit was ranked as the 10th-best quarterback in the Class of 2011, per On3. He played his college football at Louisville and was the Minnesota Vikings' first-round pick in the 2014 NFL draft.

