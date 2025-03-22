This year's Jordan Brand Classic is heading to Washington DC, and SMU signee Jaden Toombs has already booked his ticket to the nation's capital for April 18. The Dynamic Prep big man has proven to be one of the best centers from the Class of 2025, and the school celebrated his inclusion in the roster on Instagram.

"Congratulations to our @jadentoombs._ for being selected to the @jordanclassic All American Game!," wrote Dynamic Prep in its caption.

The Jordan Brand Classic is an annual All-American all-star game featuring players from all over the country. The likes of Carmelo Anthony, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Chris Paul and more have all played in the prestigious game, with getting invited to play being considered one of the biggest highlights of a high school hooper's career.

Jaden Toombs being invited to the game got many talking, with fans, family, friends, and more congratulating the four-star center on his invitation. This includes former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marcus Spears, whose son, Marcus Spears Jr., plays with Toombs for Dynamic Prep and is a five-star sophomore.

"Yessir," replied former Dallas Cowboys star Marcus Spears

Marcus Spears reacts to Jaden Toombs being selected for the Jordan Brand Classic (Source: Instagram/ dynamicprepschool)

A total of 26 elite high school hoopers, all affiliated with the Jordan Brand or Nike, have been selected to play in the big game on March 18. It will be held at the CareFirst Arena in Washington DC.

Who will join Jaden Toombs during the Jordan Brand Classic?

The Boys' Game will happen right after the Girls' Game., with the 26 players divided among two teams. The other players joining Jaden Toombs to play in the event include No. 1-ranked BYU signee AJ Dybantsa, Cameron and Cayden Boozer. A few Adidas athletes were also named, including No. 3-ranked Darryn Peterson, as well as Nate Ament, who is affiliated with Reebok.

Other five-stars include Chris Cenac Jr., his soon-to-be teammate at Houston, Kingston Flemings. and Arkansas signees Meleek Thomas and Darius Acuff Jr. were also named to the All-American roster. There were also several four-stars, such as the son of Carmelo Anthony, Kiyan Anthony, as well as Duke signee Nikolas Khamenia.

The Girls' Game also has some big names, including Aaliyah Chavez, Sienna Betts, Grace Knox, Aaliyah Crump, Addison Deal, and more. The Girls' Game will happen at 4:00 PM ET, with the Boys' Game happening later at 6:00 PM ET.

