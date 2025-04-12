Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers fullback Mike Alstott and others push for new bill to benefit Florida high school coaches: Reports  

The Florida Coaches Coalition has been at the forefront in demanding new legislation, pushing for better pay for the Florida high school coaching circuit. USA Today reported that a new bill to raise high school coaches' pay is in tow, to be presented by January 2026.

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Mike Alstott and the FCC, led by Florida International head coach Willie Simmons, are leading the talks for new legislation.

"I am 100 percent hopeful, and I am 100 percent sure that we will have some sort of a bill in front of the House and Senate next session," stated FCC Director Executive Andrew Ramjit via Santucci's report.

This new announcement is the latest development after the FCC held talks with the lawmakers at the Capitol, Tallahassee, on Tuesday and showed their dissatisfaction with the current pay in the coaching circuit- A series of talks that went on for five hours.

On Friday, the FCC shared their sentiment regarding the same.

"Teacher Unions and other coaching associations were not advocating for the coaching community in Florida. They have collected hundreds of thousands of dollars in dues each year, but have done nothing in terms of advocacy for higher compensation," read the caption.

"While other states moved the ball forward, Florida remained stagnant because those who were meant to represent coaches stayed silent.

FCC is the largest coaching organization in Florida with 15,000+ members, advocating for the rights of high school coaches in all sports as per their X handle.

With the latest series of talks on Tuesday and the report published by USA Today, there is optimism regarding the possibility of change.

I think they’re starting to understand. I’m open [about it], I got paid $3,000 for being the head coach at Cocoa on top of my teacher pay,” Schneider said. “For the amount of hours and the time we put in … today’s age, football is now a yearlong sport, it’s no longer just three months a year. And we’re just trying to get what we deserve," stated Cocoa head football coach Ryan Schneider per News4JAX.

List of proposed stipends for Florida high school coaches as per USA Today

Here is is categorized list of stipends of what Florida high school coaches would make, scheduled to take effect in September 2026. The minimum wage is reported to be $15 per hour as per Jon Santucci's report (USA Today).

Football :

Head coach: $22,000 stipend (minimum 1,500 hours), coordinators: $15,000 stipends( minimum 1,000 hours)

Baseball, Basketball (boys/girls), Softball, and Volleyball

Head coach: $11,250 stipend (minimum 750 hours)

Soccer(boys/girls), Cheerleading, Wrestling, Track & Field(boys and girls), Lacrosse(boys and girls) & Swimming

Head coach: $7,500 ( minimum 500 hours)

Water polo, Cross country (boys/girls), Golf (boys/girls), Tennis (boys/girls), Flag Football, Weightlifting (boys/girls) & Bowling (boys/girls)

Head coach: $3,750 (minimum 250 hours)

