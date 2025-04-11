5 players in 2025 NFL Draft that could help Dallas Cowboys in stopping Eagles from winning NFC East

The Dallas Cowboys are coming off of a disappointing season last year in which they missed the playoffs. Their rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, won the NFC East division and eventually went on to win a Super Bowl ring.

If the Cowboys want to stop the Eagles from winning the division title again, they will likely need to have a strong 2025 NFL Draft. Here are five prospects who could potentially help them become the champions again this year.

Cowboys targets in 2025 NFL Draft

Cowboys draft targets

#1 - Matthew Golden

The Cowboys have been searching for a solid WR2 in their offense next to CeeDee Lamb. They can potentially get one in Matthew Golden, the fastest wide receiver in this year's draft class according to his 40-yard dash time at the 2025 NFL Combine. This would also give them the deep-ball threat to take the top off of opposing defenses that they are currently missing in their offensive scheme.

#2 - Tetairoa McMillan

Tetairoa McMillan is considered by many around the NFL to be the best overall wide receiver prospect this year. He is a big-bodied target that would theoretically fit well in a contrasting style to Lamb. Pairing them together could potentially form an elite duo for Dak Prescott in their passing game for years to come.

#3 - Ashton Jeanty

Rushing offense has been an issue in Dallas and things could get worse now that Rico Dowdle departed during the offseason. They replaced him with Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders, but Ashton Jeanty would likely be a major upgrade. If they could add a dominant ground game to their already strong passing attack, it could take their offense to the next level.

#4 - James Pearce Jr.

The Cowboys parted ways with long-time veteran edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence during the offseason. Replacing him will likely be one of their priorities during the draft this year and James Pearce Jr. may be their best overall option. They are picking too late to land Abdul Carter without trading up, but Pearce is another elite prospect in the position.

#5 - Mason Graham

Mason Graham is considered by most around the NFL to be the best overall interior defensive lineman in the 2025 NFL Draft class. This is one of the weaker areas of their roster, so if he is available when they are on the clock, he makes sense as an ideal target. Pairing him Micah Parsons on the edge would likely create major problems for opposing blocking schemes.

