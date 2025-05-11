Four-star OL G'Nivre Carr echoes $45M worth Deion Sanders’ words following Colorado visit

G'Nivre Carr, a four-star offensive lineman from IMG Academy, was in Colorado this weekend for an official visit. The Florida native currently holds offers from Florida, Tennessee, Miami, Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, Florida State, Michigan, USC, Texas A&M, and Oklahoma.

The athlete received an offer from the Buffaloes on Jan. 22. He is set to sign with a program in December, but till then, the talented athlete will take as many visits as possible.

Carr retweeted a post about his visit to Colorado and reacted in four words, which echoed the sentiments of Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders.

"Ain’t hard to find," Carr wrote.

According to On3, the Florida Gators are the favorites to land the four-star athlete. The recruiting website has given the program a 64.0% chance of acquiring the OL, followed by Tennessee (29.4%) and Miami (1.2%).

Carr is ranked No.456 in the country and is the 40th-best offensive lineman in the Class of 2026, as per On3. He is also the 67th-best overall prospect in Florida.

G'Nivre Carr shed light on the Colorado Buffaloes before his official visit

G'Nivre Carr, who hails from Ocala, Florida, was in Boulder this weekend for his first official visit to the program.

Carr is set to take multiple official visits in the coming weeks, and he began his journey in Colorado. The Buffs extended an offer to the offensive lineman in January, and this will be his second trip to a program after opening his account in Tennessee in April for an unofficial visit.

The athlete spoke about the program before his visit and said he looked forward to meeting Deion Sanders.

"I've got Colorado this weekend, I've never been up there," Carr said, per Yahoo Sports. "I really want to see the change of scenery and see something new. I've never seen mountains before. I'm looking forward to meeting Coach Prime, I'm excited."

The Buffs' Class of 2026 is ranked No.102 in the country, per 247Sports. The program has landed only Domata Peko Jr. The California-based athlete is ranked No.3 in the country and announced his commitment to Colorado on Apr. 28.

