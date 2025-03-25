From Lubbock to Norman: No. 1 ranked senior Aaliyah Chavez decides to continue career at Jennie Baranczyk's Oklahoma Sooners 

After months of speculation, No. 1-ranked prospect Aaliyah Chavez has announced the school she will go to, and it will be Oklahoma. She has been very vocal about wanting to go to school near her hometown of Lubbock, and even though Texas Tech is just a short drive away, she chose OU, a four-hour drive from Lubbock in Norman.

Aaliyah Chavez, who had a stellar senior year, winning the Naismith Player of the Year award, the Gatorade Texas Player of the Year award, the Gatorade National Player of the Year award and has led the Monterey Lady Plainsmen to the Texas UIL State Championship, had all her awards displayed as she announced that she was going to Norman. She also had her parents and siblings behind her.

She was very thankful to her family as she made her announcement on Tuesday, saying that they supported her throughout her basketball journey.

"First, I want to express my sincere gratitude to my family, coaches and teammates, who have supported me on this incredible journey, the hours and hours in the driveway or in the gym we have put in has given me a life only a few get to have all the days I didn't have a good training or game," Chavez said.

"My mom letting me know it was okay and that everything would be alright to my eight-year-old self that decided to take this journey head on. We made it."

This was when Chavez finally revealed her choice:

"This commitment isn't just my decision," Chavez explained. "It's a testament to all the people who had poured into my life. I am excited to embrace the challenge ahead, to learn more from this game and to contribute any way I can to this team's success.

"I'm not just joining a program, I'm joining a family, and I'm ready to give my all to make this my home and bring a national championship, to the city of Norman."

Aaliyah Chavez talks about the future of women's sports after Oklahoma Sooners' announcement

After revealing her commitment to Oklahoma, No. 1-ranked point guard Aaliyah Chavez spoke with ESPN's "SportsCenter Next." There, the subject of her being the future of women's sports was brought up.

"They say I'm the future of women's basketball. So it's kind of honored to say that um, but I'm just gonna work as hard as I can to just making sure that woman's basketball stay on that level. And, you know, we're the next four up," Chavez said.

Aaliyah Chavez chose Oklahoma over top contenders Texas, Texas Tech and South Carolina. LSU and UCLA have both dropped out of contention earlier.

