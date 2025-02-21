"Gators" "Please come to Cuse": CFB fans react as 4-star CB J'Vari Flowers announces commitment date

J'Vari Flowers, a four-star cornerback and one of the nation’s top prospects, has officially reclassified from the 2026 to the 2025 recruiting class. Now entering his senior season, Flowers has set his commitment date for March 31.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

With heavy interest from elite programs, Flowers has narrowed his choices to six schools. His top contenders include three SEC programs — Florida, Georgia and Auburn — alongside three ACC teams — Miami, North Carolina and Syracuse.

As anticipation builds, fans have taken to social media to express their hopes. One supporter rallied for the Gators:

“Gators,” a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

“Please come to the Cuse!! The Dome is the best place to play college football!! LET’S G,” another fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Play for the GOAT COACH, J'Vari," another fan posted.

Here is how other fans reacted:

"No bigten teams?? Scare of cold weather?" a fan said.

"Start immediately at Cuse or be on the bench and be another 4 star player at another school," another fan commented.

"Hope Syracuse is a great fit for you," one fan remarked.

Ad

Recruiting buzz around Flowers has intensified following his dominant showing at the Under Armour All-America Bowl in Orlando. On3 national scout Cody Bellaire praised his standout performance:

“He was the most dominant defensive back from start to finish at Under Armour. From Day 1, he started off strong with multiple pass breakups during the team and 7-on-7 periods. He followed up a strong Day 1 of practice with an even stronger Day 2, collecting two pass breakups and an interception during the team period," Bellaire said.

Ad

Flowers has a packed schedule leading up to his decision. He will visit North Carolina on March 3, Auburn on March 6, Florida on March 10, Georgia on March 17, Syracuse on March 21, and Miami on March 24.

J'Vari Flowers talks about Georgia visit, Miami’s lead and spring decision plans

J’Vari Flowers, a highly sought-after defensive back, made a key visit to Georgia. The Bulldogs extended an offer earlier this month, quickly building momentum in pursuing the South Florida standout.

Ad

Experiencing Athens for the first time left a strong impression on Flowers.

“For my first time in Athens, I had a great experience there,” Flowers told On3. “I loved every part of it, learned some great things from the coaches."

He praised the program’s culture as well:

“What continues to excite me is how everyone there loves the program and trusts the process,” he added.

Ad

At 6 feet and 177 pounds, Flowers was a standout at the Under Armour All-America game in January. Georgia defensive backs coach Travaris Robinson has been leading the Bulldogs’ recruitment efforts, with Flowers particularly drawn to UGA’s player development:

“The development. Getting an offer from Georgia makes it known you’re one of the best players on the field.”

Miami remains a top contender, with Flowers acknowledging their efforts to retain top in-state talent.

Ad

“The program is coming back up,” he told On3. “They’re trying to keep all their good players down here. Trying to keep everyone home. I like what they’re doing with the staff.”

Ranked No. 10 among cornerbacks and No. 82 overall by On3, Flowers plans to take official visits in the spring before announcing his commitment.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Florida State Seminoles Fan? Check out the latest Seminoles depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.