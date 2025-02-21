Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors: Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 21, 2025

The Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors matchup is one of nine games scheduled for Friday. Miami is eighth in the East with a 25-28 record, while Toronto is 13th with a 17-38 record.

The two teams have played each other 107 times in the regular season, with the Raptors holding a 64-43 lead. This will be their fourth and final game this season, with the Heat leading the series 2-1.

They last played on Dec. 12, when Miami won 114-104 behind Tyler Herro’s 23 points and Bam Adebayo’s 21 points and 16 rebounds. Gradey Dick led Toronto with 22 points.

Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors game details and odds

The game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST on Friday at Scotiabank Arena. The matchup will be broadcast locally on SN and FanDuel Sports Network - Sun. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Heat (-160) vs. Raptors (+135)

Spread: Heat (-3.5) vs. Raptors (+3.5)

Total (O/U): Heat -110 (o221) vs. Raptors -110 (u221)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors preview

This will be both teams' first game after the All-Star break. The Heat last played on Feb. 13 and lost 118-113 to the Dallas Mavericks, while the Raptors lost 131-108 to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Feb. 12.

Miami has lost four straight games and six of its past 10. It is also just 12-17 on the road. In its 118-113 loss to the Mavs, Tyler Herro led the team with 40 points and eight rebounds. Herro should be high on confidence after being crowned the 3-point contest winner at the All-Star weekend.

The Raptors are in the middle of a rebuild and have won just four of their past 10 games. In the blowout loss to the Cavs, RJ Barrett led the team with 27 points, while Scottie Barnes had 16 points and 11 rebounds.

The team traded for Brandon Ingram at the trade deadline but he is still at least a month away from making a return from an ankle injury. With Toronto having little hope of making the playoffs, the team might as well play it safe and sit out the veteran forward for the rest of the season.

Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors betting props

Tyler Herro’s points total is set at 22.5. The oddsmakers favor him to go over and so do we. Bet on the over.

Scottie Barnes’ points total is set at 19.5, which is under his season average of 20.1 points. Bet on Barnes to have a good game and score over 19.5 points.

Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors prediction

The oddsmakers slightly favor the Heat to get a win on the road. While this should be a close game, we agree with the oddsmakers’ pick. Miami should cover the spread for a win in a game where the team total just surpasses the 221-point mark.

