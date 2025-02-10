Georgia enrolee Zayden Walker shares 1-word reaction to Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl LIX victory

Zayden Walker, a highly regarded defensive recruit for the Georgia Bulldogs, needed just one word to express his excitement over the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl LIX triumph on Sunday. Walker took to Instagram to post a celebratory graphic of the Eagles' championship win with the caption:

“GREATNESS.”

Image via Ig@zayy2hollywood

Walker, who has drawn comparisons to elite defenders, has long admired Philadelphia’s defense, and their dominant performance in the 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs only reinforced that sentiment.

The Eagles secured their title behind a commanding ground game, led by Saquon Barkley’s 97 total yards. Quarterback Jalen Hurts contributed with 221 passing yards, two touchdowns and a touchdown on the ground.

Hurts, named Super Bowl MVP, completed 17 of 22 passes for 221 yards, throwing two touchdowns and one interception. He also ran for 72 yards and a score. Reflecting on his journey, Hurts stated,

"Personally, myself, I've just been able to use every experience and learn from it," Hurts said. "The good, the bad, all of it, using it as fuel to pursue my own greatness. I couldn't do any of these things without the guys around me."

Georgia’s 2025 recruiting class strengthens with 5-star Zayden Walker and key ranking shifts

Zayden Walker joins Georgia's linebacker position after securing the position of top 2025 linebacker in the country. Walker joined the Georgia program through early admission and football pundits already match his performance with the excellence of Jalon Walker.

Walker is a versatile athlete who excels on both sides of the ball at Schley County. His senior season featured 77 tackles, including 13 for loss, along with 25 receptions for 379 yards and five touchdowns.

Georgia’s 2025 recruiting class now includes four 5-star prospects, with notable rankings shifts in the latest 247Sports Composite update.

Wide receiver Talyn Taylor climbed to No. 20 overall and became a 5-star, ranking fourth among wideouts. Tight end Elyiss Williams is now the nation’s top-rated tight end at No. 29. Offensive lineman Juan Gaston surged from No. 174 to No. 52.

During the early signing period, Georgia secured 27 recruits, with 24 already enrolled. The class includes key additions like 5-star Elijah Griffin (DL), Isaiah Gibson (EDGE), and Walker (LB).

Among the 4-star enrollees are QB Ryan Montgomery, WR Landon Roldan, and CB Jontae Gilbert. Three signees and one commit round out the Bulldogs’ strong recruiting haul, reinforcing their dominance on the recruiting trail.

