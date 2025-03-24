Gilbert Arenas' daughter Hamiley Arenas shares 1-word reaction to mom Laura Govan's glamorous look

Former reality show star Laura Govan makes a lot of glamorous posts on Instagram, as was the case on Sunday. Govan's second daughter, rising freshman star Hamiley Arenas, showed some love for her always-supportive mom on her Instagram stories by posting one of her headshots with her own reaction.

"Period," said Hamiley Arenas.

Hamiley Arenas reacts to mom Laura Govan's glamorous photo (Source: Instagram/ hamileyarenas0)

Laura Govan is known to be very close with her kids and is often seen watching them play. She travels far and wide to support them, as every one of her kids play basketball and are all considered rising stars.

Her eldest, Izela, is playing in her freshman year at Louisville, while her second child Alijah is heading to USC after the school year is over. Finally, the youngest of the Arenas siblings, Aloni, is still in middle school but is already showing signs of promise, with her elder siblings all helping hype him up.

As for Hamiley Arenas, the third child of Govan and Gilbert Arenas has shone in her freshman season with Notre Dame in Sherman Oaks, California. However, the Lady Knights finished the season with a 12-16 overall record and missed the playoffs.

Hamiley Arenas accompanied big brother Alijah for USC jersey photoshoot

Hamiley Arenas has also been very supportive of her older brother, five-star shooting guard and No. 10-ranked overall Alijah Arenas, who is currently still at Chatsworth. Alijah is awaiting graduation so he can officially go to USC.

Back in January, Alijah shocked many when he decided to go to USC instead of Louisville where her sister is playing, or Arizona, which is their dad's alma mater. When the photos for Alijah's official jersey photoshoot for the Trojans were released, some of the pics also featured mom Laura, little brother Aloni, and Hamiley.

Hamiley is still a freshman and it is still unclear where she will go. She still has around three years to decide, though several schools may already be eyeing her.

