Gilbert Arenas' daughter Hamiley Arenas shares 2-word reaction to Notre Dame sophomore NaVarro Bowman Jr.'s recent performance

The Notre Dame Knights fell short in the Mission League championship game on Wednesday. However, sophomore guard NaVarro Bowman Jr. put on a performance that didn’t go unnoticed.

Bowman dropped 14 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals in the 67-64 loss to Harvard-Westlake. His efforts kept the Knights in the game, earning praise from fans, including one from a familiar name in basketball circles. Hamiley Arenas, daughter of former NBA star Gilbert Arenas, was impressed with Bowman’s game.

She posted an Instagram story on Saturday featuring a snap of Bowman in action and adding a two-word message:

“bag work,” Arenas wrote.

Hamiley Arenas via Instagram

Bowman is steadily proving to be one of the rising stars in high school basketball. Just last month, he turned heads with a clean ankle breaker followed by a deep 3-pointer against Harvard-Westlake. He finished that game with 16 points, though the Knights lost 73-63. The 6-foot-2 guard has been a consistent force for Notre Dame this season, averaging 16.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 2.3 steals.

Meanwhile, Arenas also established herself as a standout for the Notre Dame girls’ basketball team. The freshman sensation puts up elite numbers, averaging 22.8 points, 12.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 3.2 steals. She set a career-high earlier this season, dropping 31 points on 41% shooting in a dominant 71-47 win over Rolling Hills Prep.

NaVarro Bowman Jr. drew praise from Bryce James

NaVarro Bowman Jr. is quickly making a name for himself with clutch performances, including a 26-point stunner against Mater Dei (Chula Vista) earlier this month. Last December, Bowman also helped Notre Dame register a 9-0 record by scoring double figures in every game.

The sophomore guard quickly gained recognition in high school basketball circles and even drew praise from big names. The son of former San Francisco 49ers linebacker NaVorro Bowman has caught the attention of Sierra Canyon standout Bryce James, son of LA Lakers superstar LeBron James.

Bryce took notice of Bowman’s recent Instagram post, which featured him sitting on the bench before finally getting into the game. Bowman captioned it:

"Patience."

Acknowledging his talent, James commented:

"Tuff."

With Bowman and Hamiley Arenas on the rise, the future of Notre Dame basketball looks promising.

