Gilbert Arenas' daughter Hamiley Arenas shares 3-word reaction to brother Aloni's game-winning buzzer-beater

Gilbert Arenas and Laura Govan's children, daughters Izela and Hamiley Arenas and sons Alijah and Aloni Arenas, are all up-and-coming basketball stars. With the AAU season in full gear, Aloni and Hamiley are shining, with the youngest child, Aloni, showing that he can be clutch, just like his dad.

During an AAU game, Aloni's team, Compton Magic, was in a close game. With only a few seconds left, the score was tied 66-all. Then, the youngest Arenas sibling hit a turnaround fadeaway 2-pointer over a defender, handing Compton Magic the 68-66 win.

His elder sister, Hamiley Arenas, who is playing in her own AAU team, Why Not Premier, then left a stern warning to everyone regarding Aloni:

Hamiley Arenas reacts to little brother Aloni's game-winning shot (Source: IG/ hamileyarenas0)

"Yall watch out," Hamiley Arenas wrote.

Here is the video of Aloni's game-winner:

Aloni plays in Adidas' 3SSB Circuit, while Hamiley plays in the Nike EYBL Circuit. As a bonus, their mom, Laura Govan, is Hamiley's coach in Why Not Premier's 15U EYBL team. Meanwhile, Aloni's elder brother, five-star USC signee Alijah Arenas, also played for Compton Magic during his AAU days.

Meanwhile, Izela is playing for Louisville and will be entering her sophomore year with the Cardinals, while Alijah is heading to USC after a successful senior season with Chatsworth. Hamiley Arenas, on the other hand, is considered one of the best freshman players in the country, playing for Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks). Finally, Aloni is still in middle school, but already has several college scouts interested.

Hamiley Arenas and Why Not Premier 15U off to rocky start during Nike EYBL Session II

As for how Hamiley is doing for her own AAU circuit, she and Why Not Premier are in Hoover, Alabama, for Nike EYBL Session II. However, they started the second leg of the EYBL circuit not as she and her mom, head coach Laura Govan, would have wanted.

They started Session II on Friday, against Alabama Southern Starz 15 EYBL, which dominated Why Not Premier, 61-37. They did recover later that day, as they faced off against Kevin Durant's AAU squad, Team Durant 15 EYBL. In the battle between the AAU squad of former Oklahoma Thunder teammates Durant and Russell Westbrook, Why Not Premier won by a 58-45 score.

Laura Govan's squad will take on Proformance Hawaii 15 EYBL next, on Saturday, and then Sports Academy Swish 15 EYBL later that day. Their final opponent for Session II will be Northwest Legends 15 EYBL on Sunday.

