Gilbert Arenas drops his reaction to Nike Hoops Summit roster ft. Kiyan Anthony, Tajh Ariza

The 2025 Nike Hoops Summit will feature some of the best high school talent in the country. Players such as Kiyan Anthony, Darius Acuff Jr., AJ Dybantsa and the Boozer twins will take part in the All-Star game held at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon on April 12.

The game will be played between Team USA and the World Select Team. Anthony and Tajh Ariza will play for the World Select team, whereas Dybantsa, the Boozer twins, Koa Peat and Acuff Jr. among others will represent Team USA.

Swish Cultures' Instagram page shared both the rosters and the post received a comment from former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas. He shared three fire emojis in the comment section of the post.

Kiyan Anthony is the son of former NBA star Carmelo Anthony and will represent Puerto Rico in the World Team. Tajh Ariza on the other hand, is the son of former Portland Trailblazers player Trevor Ariza and will represent Japan during the game.

Both the rosters consist of some of the best high school prospects in the country and potential future NBA stars. It will be interesting to see who shines the brightest among the top talent in the world.

Gilbert Arenas' son, Alijah Arenas failed to make the Nike Hoops Summit teams

Alijah Arenas, the son of Gilbert Arenas, won't be a part of the said game this year.

The USC commit is ranked No.12 in the country and is the fourth-best shooting guard in the Class of 2025, as per On3. He is also the third-best overall recruit from the state of California.

He received offers from programs such as UCLA, Arizona, Kentucky, Alabama and Kansas. However, the five-star recruit chose to commit to the USC Trojans on January 30 after receiving an offer from the program in April last year.

