Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan drops 3-word reaction for her daughter Hamiley Arenas before her game 

NBA legend Gilbert Arenas' ex, Laura Govan, continues to shower her children with love and support on social media. Her daughter Hamiley Arenas made her high school debut on Thursday. Govan took to Instagram to share a wholesome moment from Hamiley's first game on Saturday.

Govan shared a clip where Hamiley's teammates stood in a line facing each other, their mobile phones' flashlights on and cheer poms in their hands. Hamiley ran down the middle and high-fived one of the staff before taking a U-turn.

"My baby baller @hamileyarenas0," Laura wrote.

Hamiley Arenas earned praise from her whole family after scoring a double-double with 27 points and 13 rebounds in her debut game for Notre Dame High School. However, it wasn't enough to lead her side to victory as Campbell High won the game with a scoreline of 70-65.

Govan's daughter has shown her potential on the big stage. She has shown that she wouldn't back out from giving her best and carrying her father's legacy forward.

Gilbert Arenas also appreciated Hamiley's spectacular performance on his Instagram handle.

"@hamileyarenas0 With her 27 points and 13 rebounds high-school Debut 🔥🔥 #nortedameGirl," Arenas Sr. wrote.

Laura Govan has always been very vocal about her children on her social media handles. She often shares goofy moments from their training, family outings and their performance through Instagram stories and posts.

Laura Govan's children continue to make her proud

Hamiley Arenas wasn't the only child to put a smile on Laura Govan's face this week. Gilbert Arenas and Laura Govan's elder daughter, Izela Arenas, made her college basketball debut with the Louisville Cardinals too.

She charted seven points, one assist and three rebounds, playing a key role in the Cardinals' 75-51 victory over Southern Indiana.

Alijah Arenas, a five-star recruit, also made Govan proud by racking up 25 points for Chatsworth High School. He led his side to a thrilling 58-56 victory against Westchester High School, the school for which NBA legend Trevor Ariza's son, Tajh Ariza, plays.

Govan is certainly a proud mother right now, as all her children are making waves in the basketball world.

