Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan shares 3-word message as children Hamiley and Alijah Arenas share moment with 5× WNBA All-Star Angel McCoughtry

Laura Govan had a special moment to share with her kids, Alijah and Hamiley Arenas, as they met two-time Olympic gold medalist Angel McCoughtry. Govan, the ex-fiancée of former NBA star Gilbert Arenas, posted an Instagram story featuring the group together on Friday and left a simple yet powerful message:

“We Love You.”

Laura Govan via Instagram

McCoughtry, a former Atlanta Dream star, has had an incredible career. She was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 WNBA draft and won two Olympic gold medals (2012, 2016). However, injuries in 2018 and 2021 slowed her career, and she has been working toward a comeback.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, McCoughtry expressed her desire to return to professional basketball.

“I never really left. I never retired. I just didn’t get picked up, so I was in the process of healing my body. I came back too early when I was in Minnesota, but all I need now is for somebody to believe in me again.”

She added:

“I know I can play, help teams, and try to win a WNBA championship, for sure.”

Meanwhile, Alijah Arenas continues to grab headlines with his incredible scoring abilities. The 6-foot-5 guard put on a show Wednesday night, dropping 63 points in a 115-53 win over Sylmar. In three seasons and 81 games, he has averaged 31.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game for the Chancellors.

His sister Hamiley Arenas isn't far behind. The freshman sensation has had an incredible season since her debut with the Notre Dame girls basketball team. The youngster is averaging 22.8 points, 12.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 3.2 steals.

Laura Govan Celebrates Youngest Son Aloni Arenas' Championship Win

Just like Alijah and Hamiley, the youngest son of Laura Govan, Aloni Arenas, is also turning out to be a basketball powerhouse. Last Friday, Govan gave a shoutout to Aloni after his team, Heritage Christian School, won the seventh-grade boys' championship against Sierra Canyon.

She shared an Instagram story highlighting a post by Melanie Orellana, proudly captioned:

"7th grade boys 🏀 Champs 🏆"

Aloni, part of the Class of 2030, is already making waves with his basketball skills. According to Top25Scouts, he is a four-star prospect and ranks within the top 100 players in his class.

