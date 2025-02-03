Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah Arenas shares his reaction to Bryce James' former teammate's hooping performance

Alijah Arenas, the son of former NBA star Gilbert Arenas, gave a shout-out to his Chatsworth High School teammate V’Elijah Miller on Monday. Arenas re-shared a post from Qwik11 Hoops on his Instagram story, acknowledging Miller’s skills.

The original post highlighted Miller’s explosive plays, featuring clips of him throwing down insane dunks and finishing with smooth layups.

"Chatsworth’s 6’3 combo guard V’Elijah Miller is making a name for himself," the caption read.

Miller, who previously played alongside Bryce James, has been a key piece for Chatsworth this season. He’s averaging 8.1 points, 3.4 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals, showing his versatility as both a scorer and playmaker.

PrepHoops' David Yapkowitz praised his ability to control the game:

"Miller is a crafty guard with good court vision; he sees his teammates in the half court. He can score the ball, but he was one of the best playmakers I saw."

While Miller is making a name for himself, Alijah Arenas is cementing his legacy. The No. 10 player in the 2025 class and top-ranked shooting guard in the country has been dominating at an elite level. He recently shattered his father’s scoring record, becoming the all-time leading scorer in LA City Section history with 2,614 points, surpassing Gilbert Arenas' 2,124.

Arenas has been nearly unstoppable this season, putting up 31.5 ppg, 8.5 rpg, 2.9 assists and 1.5 spg. Alongside Miller, he has helped push Chatsworth to a 14-7 record.

Alijah Arenas announced his college commitment in style

Alijah Arenas, one of the most prominent names in high school basketball, announced his college commitment. But the young guard didn't just commit; he made a show out of it. Sitting on his father’s podcast, "Gil’s Arena," the No. 10 player in the 2025 class picked up his phone and dialed USC coach Eric Musselman on FaceTime.

Podcast host Josiah Johnson set the moment up perfectly, telling Alijah to call the coach of the school he was committing to. With a grin, Arenas knew exactly who he was dialing.

"Hey, Coach. I'm on the podcast right now, and, you know, it's kind of, like, a big day for me," Arenas said. "I wanted to let everybody know that I want to come into USC."

According to 247Sports, Arenas had over 20 offers, including powerhouse programs like Arizona, USC, Kentucky, Louisville, Kansas and Alabama. In the end, he chose to stay home and play in Los Angeles, where his father's legacy is already deeply rooted.

