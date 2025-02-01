"Moves like Kobe": Hoops fans react to Alijah Arenas' senior night performance in front of Gilbert Arenas and Laura Govan

Yet another performance by Alijah Arenas caught the eye of basketball fans. This one’s special, though. After all, it was senior night for the young athlete. On February 1, Bleacher Report Hoops shared a post with the caption,

“fresh off his USC commitment, 5-star Alijah Arenas put on a show for senior night 🔥 @alijah0arenas”

In the clips shared, Alijah can be seen posing with a framed picture of his basketball jersey as he stands between his proud parents, former NBA player Gilbert Arenas, and his ex-partner, and TV personality Laura Govan. His size and skills stood out as he played on his senior night and scored effortlessly.

Fans praised his talent and skills in the comments under the post.

“Moves like Kobe,” a user commented.

br_hoops via Instagram

Other fans pointed out his particular moves.

“he got all the tools to be great,” a fan said.

“Yo that was a double dribble that 2nd clip,” another fan pointed out.

“That ankle breaker tho 🤯,” another user expressed their amazement.

Alijah Arenas had reclassified from the Class of 2026 to 2025 last year. Fans showed support for his decision, given his size and talent.

“No wonder reclassified, one more year he’d average 50 on these little kids 😂,” a fan mused.

“It's nice to see his parents looking very proud ❤️❤️❤️,” another fan said.

The senior night marked the end of an amazing journey for Alijah and also the start of playing at a collegiate level.

Alijah Arenas Commits to USC Under Father’s Former Coach

On Thursday, Jan. 30, Alijah Arenas’ commitment to play for the USC Trojans was announced. USC’s head coach, Eric Musselman, also coached his father, Gilbert Arenas, which might have been a huge factor influencing his commitment.

"For me, it felt like the best fit... Going on campus, seeing how being at USC was like, it just made me feel special. And then talked to the coach... and like, seeing what I could possibly be in, it was just amazing for me. So, I think I could I could really go and go play for USC," Alijah said while discussing his commitment on his father’s podcast ‘Gil’s Arena.’

The 6-foot-6 guard averaged 31.8 points and 7.5 rebounds per game while playing for Chatsworth. He also earned a spot in the 2025 McDonald's All-American Game. Meanwhile, USC, which previously landed LeBron James’ son, Bronny James, will gain momentum with Alijah on their team.

