Laura Govan shares courtside moment with son Alijah Arenas and his GF Jayden at Hamiley Arenas' basketball game

Laura Govan was all smiles courtside as she cheered on her daughter, Hamiley Arenas, during Notre Dame Knights' game against Chaminade on Monday night. Her son, Alijah Arenas, and his girlfriend, Jayden, joined her, sharing a close family moment during the game.

Laura even took to Instagram to capture the night, posting a candid video of herself alongside Jayden and Alijah. The clip, shot from her front camera, showed the trio enjoying the game, with Laura playfully panning to Alijah and Jayden.

Laura Govan via Instagram

However, all the spotlight was on Hamiley, who continues to shine this season, cementing herself as one of Notre Dame's biggest stars. She dropped an impressive 33 points, grabbed five rebounds and added a block, but it wasn't enough as Chaminade defeated Notre Dame 71-49.

This followed a string of standout performances, including 20 points, six rebounds and two blocks in a tough 97-48 loss against powerhouse Sierra Canyon on Tuesday.

Just the day before, Hamiley Arenas poured in 30 points to lead her team to a dominant 72-48 win over Newbury Park, snapping the team's four-game losing streak.

Likewise, on Sunday, Hamiley once again proved her dominance on the court. Playing against Venice, she delivered a commanding 22-point and 17-rebound performance, a feat that took her past 500 career points.

Meanwhile, her brother, Alijah, continues to make his mark at Chatsworth too. The 6-foot-5 rising star is averaging 31.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.1 blocks across 78 games.

Alijah, the No. 10 overall prospect in the Class of 2025, is drawing significant attention from over 20 colleges in pursuit of signing him up.

Hamiley Arenas receives her first college offer

Hamiley Arenas made her high school debut back in November last year, and since then, she has impressed fans and experts alike with her outstanding skills.

In her very first game, she made a statement with an explosive 27 points, 13 rebounds and six assists, immediately catching the attention of top programs across the country.

Now, the young combo guard has officially received a college offer. The University of Wisconsin has extended the offer to Hamiley, the youngest daughter of NBA star Gilbert Arenas and Laura Govan. The youngster announced it on an Instagram post last Wednesday, captioning:

"After a great conversation with Head Coach Marisa Moseley, I am blessed to say I have received an offer from the University of Wisconsin. Thank you for believing in me!! ♥️️🤍 #GoBadgers #godbless 🦡 @badgerwbb."

Hamiley Arenas is a high school freshman, and it's still a couple of years before she picks a college. But the way she is dominating the court, more colleges will be lining up for her soon.

