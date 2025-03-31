Gilbert Arenas’ ex Laura Govan shares 3-word reaction to son Alijah Arenas’ buckets at the McDonald’s All-American practice game

Gilbert Arenas’ ex-partner and TV personality, Laura Govan, is known for posting about her children on social media. On Tuesday, ahead of the much-anticipated McDonald’s All-American game, she took to Instagram to comment on her son Alijah Arenas’s practice game.

High Level Media Sports posted a picture of Alijah with the caption,

“5⭐️ Alijah Arenas is serving up buckets like it’s the McDonald’s secret menu! 🍟🔥 #McDAAG #chefarenas”

The Instagram post included clips of Alijah from the practice game. He could be seen dunking effortlessly, making lay-ups, three-point shots, and post moves; in other words, honing his craft for the big occasion.

Laura Govan, who showed up with the family to watch Alijah play, commented under the post.

“That’s My Baby ❤️,” expressing pride in her son’s achievement.

Laura Govan via Instagram

After being selected as a McDonald’s All-American, Alijah has already surpassed his father in one aspect, because Gilbert Arenas was never a McDonald’s All-American.

The five-star prospect has been carving his own path in the high school circuit. His decision to commit to USC instead of his father’s alma mater, Arizona, is another indication that he doesn't want to blindly imitate Agent Zero's footsteps. Instead, he is creating a path of his own.

The Chatsworth star player will be playing for the West in the McDonald's All-American Game with other top athletes like AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Koa Peat, and Brayden Burries, among others.

Laura Govan and Family will be there to support Alijah ahead of his big day

Govan and her family came all the way to New York City to support Alijah as he prepares for the McDonald's All-American Game to be held on April 1.

The overall No. 12 player from the Class of 2025 arrived with his mother and siblings—Hamiley, Izela, and Aloni—who will attend the game and support him. Govan shared a photo of all four of her children on Instagram, captioning it,

“My Babies... @alijah0arenas @aloniarenas @hamileyarenas0 @izelaarenas.”

Laura Govan via Instagram

While Alijah focused on practice ahead of an important game, Laura took the rest of her family to explore the city. She visited the Empire State Building with her children and parents. She shared the pictures from the little trip through her socials.

This isn't the first time Govan has traveled with her family for a major event. Last November, she took her children and parents to Paris to support her eldest daughter, Izela, as she made her college debut for Louisville.

