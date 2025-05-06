Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan shares a sneak peek at her coaching fit ahead of the Jordan Classic (Photo)

High school phenom Alijah Arenas' mother, Laura Govan, is one of the most fashionable basketball moms out there. Laura is coaching the 15U Girls squad for Russell Westbrook's AAU team, Why Not Premier.
On Sunday, the former reality show star and ex-partner of Gilbert Arenas showed that she can still be fashionable and coach an AAU girls' basketball game at the same time, and she did this ahead of the Jordan Classic.
"Coaching attire... @jordanclassic." Laura wrote in her caption.
She is also the one coaching her daughter, Hamiley Arenas, who played for Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) in her freshman year. Photographer Nico Bean posted photos of the team as they competed in Houston.
They went 8-1 for the weekend.
Laura Govan led the state of California in scoring while representing Oakland High. She played for New Mexico State before starting her coaching career. She eventually worked administrative jobs for NBA teams, and this was where she met Gilbert Arenas.
With Arenas, Govan had four children, all of whom play basketball. Izela plays for Louisville, Alijah has signed with USC after his senior year at Chatsworth, Hamiley is playing AAU ball under her and Aloni is a rising middle school star.
Laura Govan and Why Not Premier get a 3-2 start to their Nike EYBL campaign
Laura Govan has done well as an AAU coach, with her Why Not Premier team off to a 3-2 start in the Nike EYBL. They were at Phoenix, Arizona, for Session I, and their campaign started with a 47-64 loss against Mokan Elite on April 25. They defeated Mountain West Premier, 57-53, later that day.
They won again on April 26, against Cal Stars 15 EYBL, 59-47, but lost to All Iowa Attack 15 EYBL, 59-38, later that day. They did bounce back with a win on April 27, beating Prime Nation by six points, 61-55.