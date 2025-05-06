Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan shares a sneak peek at her coaching fit ahead of the Jordan Classic (Photo)

High school phenom Alijah Arenas' mother, Laura Govan, is one of the most fashionable basketball moms out there. Laura is coaching the 15U Girls squad for Russell Westbrook's AAU team, Why Not Premier.

Ad

On Sunday, the former reality show star and ex-partner of Gilbert Arenas showed that she can still be fashionable and coach an AAU girls' basketball game at the same time, and she did this ahead of the Jordan Classic.

"Coaching attire... @jordanclassic." Laura wrote in her caption.

Laura Govan shows off her coaching attire ahead of the Jordan Classic AAU tournament (source: IG/ lauramgovan)

She is also the one coaching her daughter, Hamiley Arenas, who played for Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) in her freshman year. Photographer Nico Bean posted photos of the team as they competed in Houston.

Ad

Trending

Ad

They went 8-1 for the weekend.

Laura Govan led the state of California in scoring while representing Oakland High. She played for New Mexico State before starting her coaching career. She eventually worked administrative jobs for NBA teams, and this was where she met Gilbert Arenas.

With Arenas, Govan had four children, all of whom play basketball. Izela plays for Louisville, Alijah has signed with USC after his senior year at Chatsworth, Hamiley is playing AAU ball under her and Aloni is a rising middle school star.

Ad

Laura Govan and Why Not Premier get a 3-2 start to their Nike EYBL campaign

Laura Govan has done well as an AAU coach, with her Why Not Premier team off to a 3-2 start in the Nike EYBL. They were at Phoenix, Arizona, for Session I, and their campaign started with a 47-64 loss against Mokan Elite on April 25. They defeated Mountain West Premier, 57-53, later that day.

They won again on April 26, against Cal Stars 15 EYBL, 59-47, but lost to All Iowa Attack 15 EYBL, 59-38, later that day. They did bounce back with a win on April 27, beating Prime Nation by six points, 61-55.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rotsen Rick Tidoy Rotsen Rick Tidoy is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with 11 years of experience in the field with companies such as SGCafe, So Japan and AFA Channel.



Rotsen is a Boston Celtics fan and was drawn to them due to their animosity to the eternally popular LA Lakers. As a Celtics fan, his favorite players are Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum as they combine for unselfish team play and raw talent.



As for the coaching side of the sports, Rotsen holds Coach K, Mike Krzyzewski, above the rest due to his tactical excellence and success.



When not working or watching basketball, Rotsen likes watching anime, playing tabletop games and Tae Kwon Do, in which he has a Black Belt (3rd Dan). Know More