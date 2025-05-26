Laura Govan, the former wife of the three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, is known for being active on her social media to share her and her kids' achievements and highlights. This time, the 45-year-old shared a video of her closet on her Instagram story on Sunday.

The video showed Govan's cluttered closet, which was overflowing with clothes everywhere, including the floor. She also tagged fashion stylist Daniel Hawkins and "Your Organized Space's" Amelia in her story to ask for help.

"I can't find my fursssss. NOTHING, I HAVE TO GET RIDE OF HAlf OF THIS STUFF SO I CAN GET MY CLOSET DONE!!!! And and andddd My REAL CLOSET IS STILL IN MY GARAGE!!! Take the wheel Jesus ... I need you," Govan captioned her story and tagged Hawkins and Amelia.

Gilbert Arenas' ex-wife Laura Govan confronts closet clutter in latest Instagram post: "Have to get rid of half of this stuff" (Image: Instagram via @lauramgovan)

Her story was uploaded on X (formerly Twitter) by "Recruit Report."

"So I'm doing a redo in my closet. So listen, it ain't gonna look like this, okay.. it is hideous for now, okay. So this is what you get, okay.. Y'all think I be playing, this ain't no joke, I'm losing my mind in here.. okay, don't even ask me where my shoes are.. don't even ask," Govan said in her IG story.

Laura Govan posted a relatable meme on her next story:

"When you're cleaning your room and get distracted by the stuff you found," the meme was captioned.

Laura Govan shares a relatable meme for her closet problems (Image: Instagram via @lauramgovan)

Govan captioned her story with a shrug emoticon.

Laura Govan coached her daughter, Hamiley Arenas, in the Nike EYBL

Apart from being a supportive mother, who travels across the country to see her kids play, Govan also became the head coach of Team WhyNot, which includes her daughter, Notre Dame Sherman Oaks player Hamiley Arenas.

In the first session of Nike EYBL, the team finished with a 3-2 record. They defeated Mountain West Premier by a 57-53 scoreline on Apr. 25, but subsequently lost 64-47 against Mokan Elite.

The next day, they bumped their record to 2-1 after a 59-47 win against Cal Stars. However, another loss came against the leading All Iowa Attack by a 59-38 scoreline. The first session finished with a 61-55 win against Prime Nation on Apr. 27.

Hamiley Arenas will now enter her sophomore season at Notre Dame Sherman Oaks.

