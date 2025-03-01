Gilbert Arenas and Laura Govan react to Alijah Arenas' loss against Westchester at the LA City Championship title

Gilbert Arenas and Laura Govan were in attendance during last Friday's CIF City Section High School Boys' final where their second child, Alijah Arenas, was in action for Chatsworth.

However, it was not to be as the Westchester Comets, led by another NBA son in Tajh Ariza, son of Trevor Ariza, got the championship win by a 65-55 score. Despite this, Alijah Arenas still showed off some nifty moves.

Both of Alijah's parents commented on the video of one of his highlights, with Laura Govan showing how proud she was. Meanwhile, Gilbert Arenas showed some sportsmanship and congratulated the Westchester Comets for their championship win.

"That’s my papa ❤️," replied Laura Govan.

"Congrats to Westchester "LA CITY CHAMPS🔥❤️," commented Gilbert Arenas.

Laura Govan and Gilbert Arenas comment on son Alijah Arenas' highlights vs. Westchester (Source: Instagram/ qwik11hoops)

Both NBA sons were seen guarding one another during the game, particularly in the second half, with Arenas carrying the Chatsworth Chancellors for 33 points. Meanwhile, it was more of a team effort for Tajh Ariza and crew as the five-star junior finished the game with 19 points.

Coming into Friday's final game, Chatsworth was the No. 1 seed with a 22-7 record, while Westchester, which was also Trevor Ariza's alma mater, came in as the No. 2 seed with a 21-9 record. The two teams previously met earlier in the season, on Nov. 19, with Chatsworth winning in a close one, 59-55.

Alijah Arenas and Tajh Ariza's comments after the game

The game was played in front of a sold-out crowd of more than 1,800 at the LA Southwest College gymnasium. The LA Times noted that the high school showdown attracted such a big crowd because "the two standout players were the sons of former NBA players from the Southland."

After the game, both players spoke with the LA Times.

“This is big. Nobody believed in us,” Tajh Ariza told the newspaper. "It was fun. A great matchup. That’s my dog."

“I don’t feel I did my best,” said Arenas. “I felt we could have done better collectively.”

This is now the 16th City Section title for Westchester. However, their seasons are not yet over as both will participate in next week's Southern California Regional playoffs.

