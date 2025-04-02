Gilbert Arenas reacts as BYU signee AJ Dybantsa's dad shares his son's experience working at McDonald's

Five-star player AJ Dybantsa did not just compete in the McDonald’s All-American game; he participated in the entire process. The top boys basketball player in the Class of 2025 worked at a McDonald's outlet in St. George, Utah. On Tuesday, SportsCenter NEXT shared a video on Instagram showing Dybantsa handing out a drive-through order.

Ad

"The No. 1 recruit is embracing the McDonald’s All-American Game 🍔🍟," the post's caption read.

AJ Dybantsa’s father, Ace Dybantsa, who used to work at McDonald's, explained the reason behind the experience in the video.

"Just how to give back to the community,” Ace said. “I wanted to show him what it is to have a good job. He spent about two hours there — I don’t think he wants to go back.”

Ad

Trending

Ad

Gilbert Arenas, a three-time NBA All-Star, reacted to the post:

“🔥🔥🔥🔥”.

sportscenternext via Instagram

Gillert’s son, Alijah Arenas, is AJ’s peer. He is among the top prospects in the Class of 2025. The 6-foot-5 player ranks No. 12 in the Class of 2025. Among shooting guards, he ranks fourth. Arenas, from Chatsworth in Los Angeles, committed to USC in January 2025.

Ad

Ace Dybantsa also shared some other fascinating details. He said that AJ didn’t even like playing. It was Spider-Man that got him into the game.

"Spider-Man. I bought him a Spider-Man hoop, and he fell in love with it," he said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dybantsa also shared his advice for his son.

"I need him to rebound a little more and just push it. Just go out there and have fun,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dybantsa is the top player in his class. The 6-foot-9 small forward had often been in headlines for his high school performances. Next season, the five-star player will join Kevin Young’s BYU Cougars to begin his collegiate basketball journey.

Ad

AJ Dybantsa Shines at McDonald’s All-American Game

AJ Dybantsa delivered an impressive performance at the 2025 McDonald's All-American Game. Alongside other top players, he helped lead the West team to a 105-92 victory over the East on Tuesday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Dybantsa scored 17 points on 7-of 12 shooting. He also contributed five rebounds and one assist in 24 minutes.

In addition to his on-court performance, AJ Dybantsa participated in the Sprite Jam Fest, where he executed a highlight-reel dunk over WNBA star Angel Reese and earned a perfect score from the judges.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback