Gilbert Arenas shares 4-word reaction as Darryn Peterson gets locked in for practice

Kansas Jayhawks signee Darryn Peterson has ended his impressive high school career and is set to start his collegiate journey.

Ad

On Saturday, Peterson shared a video edit and a picture on his Instagram page. In the video, he can be seen practising ahead of starting with Kansas. He can be seen doing reps with dribbling, 3-pointers and spending time at the gym.

"flow state," Peterson captioned the post.

Ad

Trending

Gilbert Arenas, a former NBA professional and three-time NBA All-Star, took time to appreciate Peterson's dedication and effort.

"Get it Young Fella," Gilbert Arenas wrote, encouraging the young athelete.

Darryn replied to the comment with a "💯."

Gilbert Arenas's comment on Darryn Peterson's post

Darryn Peterson ranked No. 1 in the final Class of 2025 rankings by 247Sports. The five-star guard also earned the 2025 Naismith High School Player of the Year honour. He's being seen as a cornerstone for a Jayhawks team looking to bounce back after two underwhelming seasons.

Ad

Kansas coach Bill Self called Peterson “the best player we’ve recruited since we’ve been here.” When asked who he’s most looking forward to playing with, Peterson answered, “Flory.”

When asked what Kansas fans can expect from him, he replied:

“A player that’s ready to learn and work his butt off,” Peterson said, as per Yahoo. “A player that can play multiple positions, work super hard and win.”

Ad

Peterson also practised at Allen Fieldhouse and understands the expectations from Kansas and fans:

“A lot of people hit me up, saying they were waiting for me to get here … I’m glad I could come out and break the ice today.”

Fans are excited to see the 6-foot-5 athlete in action for Kansas.

Darryn Peterson finishes as No. 1 in final 2025 rankings

Darryn Peterson has been named the No. 1 overall prospect in the final 247Sports rankings for the Class of 2025. He edged out AJ Dybantsa and Cameron Boozer, who were also considered for the top spot.

Ad

According to 247Sports, Peterson was chosen because he combines long-term upside with consistent performance better than any other player in the class. Dybantsa may have the most potential, and Boozer had the strongest high school résumé, but Peterson ranks highest by balancing both.

This 2025 class is considered one of the strongest in recent years. Analysts compare its top end to the 2020 class, which featured Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green and Evan Mobley.

Peterson is expected to contribute immediately at Kansas. His all-around skill set and production made him the clear No. 1 as final rankings closed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nishant Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.



With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.



His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.



When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day. Know More