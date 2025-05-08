Recruiting analyst shares why Darryn Peterson “checks all three boxes” to become a potential No. 1 NBA draft pick

Five-star Kansas signee Darryn Peterson is challenging the notion that AJ Dybantsa is the best overall prospect from the Class of 2025. While ESPN and On3 rank the BYU signee at No. 1, 247Sports believes that Peterson is the best, ranking the Prolific Prep guard their No. 1.

247Sports' Adam Finkelstein revealed why they picked Peterson as their No. 1 prospect for their final Class of 2025 rankings. They said that the five-star combo guard can even be picked No. 1 in the NBA draft next year, because he has what it takes.

"The No. 1-ranked prospect in the national class of 2025 is Darryn Peterson," Finkelstein. "We said it right after the McDonald's All-American Game, he had been trending up all season long, taking on all challengers: One-on-one with Dybantsa, one-on-one with Nate Ament, one-on-one with Cameron Boozer, and one-on-one, I think he won each of those three matchups.

"But that is not why he's No. 1. He's No. 1 because he had a dominant senior season. We expect him to be one of, if not, the best freshman in college basketball next season at Kansas, and he's got a very good chance to be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, as he and Dybantsa will continue to battle each other over the course of the next 12 months."

Finklestein then explained why he may be picked over all the others.

"I think the difference maker is that he checks all three of those boxes, and he does so because he continues to get better at each step along the way," Finklestein added. "In fact, I think he could make the argument that, out of the 'Big 3,' he is the one who improved the most in his senior season."

Darryn Peterson's excellent game could not save Prolific Prep from elimination during the Chipotle Nationals

Darryn Peterson continued his dominance during the Chipotle Nationals. He led Prolific Prep past Kiyan Anthony in the second in an 81-80 overtime thriller. However, they ran into Jermaine O'Neal Jr., Jaden Toombs and Dynamic Prep.

Peterson had a great game, dropping 24 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks against coach Jermaine O'Neal's squad. However, Dynamic Prep dominated the game, winning by 19 points, 83-64.

