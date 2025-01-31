On Wednesday, the Green Bay Packers and Carolina Panthers picked their high school representative for Nike's "The Next Ones." Grimsley High's QB Faizon Brandon and Winnercone High's Brody Schaffer will represent the Carolina Panthers and the Green Bay Packers, respectively.

Nike's "The Next Ones" is a collaborative program between Nike and the NFL aimed at high school football athletes. The program allows each NFL team to pick a high school athlete to compete in the program while being coached by former or current NFL players.

Faizon Brandon to represent Carolina Panthers in Nike's 'The Next Ones'

Tennessee commit Faizon Brandon is set to represent the Carolina Panthers in the upcoming Nike's "The Next Ones." The five-star commit is the top football player in New York and No. 2 QB in the Class of 2026 per On3. On Jan. 22, the Panthers announced their representative on X.

"@faizon_brandon will represent the Carolina Panthers amongst an elite group of high school football players attending the Nike Next Ones during Super Bowl Week. @Panthers attended Grimsley's pep rally to recognize Faizon and his teammates who are coming off a 4A state championship victory. Congratulations Faizon!" read the post

Brandon played nine games in his freshman year at Grimsley High, covering 534 yards and scoring eight touchdowns. He upped his game in his sophomore year, covering 3026 yards with 36 touchdowns in 14 games. In his current junior season, he has played 16 games, covering 2814 yards and scoring 35 touchdowns, according to MaxPreps.

Last year, Brandon won the MaxPreps Overall Player of the Game award in August, followed by the Gatorade North Carolina Football Player of the Year award in December.

Brody Schaffer to represent Green Bay Packers in Nike's 'The Next Ones'

The Green Bay Packers have selected Winneconne High's Brody Schaffer from the Class of 2026 to compete in Nike's "The Next Ones." On Tuesday, the Green Bay Packers announced their pick via X.

"Winneconne High School junior, Brody Schaffer, is our Nike 'The Next Ones' program participant," the post read.

In his freshman year, Schaffer played eight games with 13.1 Y/G. In his junior year, he played 10 games and registered 94.8 Y/G. In the current season, he has played 13 games with a score of 172.9 Y/G.

The "Next Ones" roster comprises 33 players, each representing an NFL team. Aside from Brandon and Schaffer, Elbert Hill (Cleveland Browns), Jonas Williams(Chicago Bears) and Davian Groce (Dallas Cowboys) will also be competing.

This event focuses on grassroots football development by mentoring and supporting young talent. It is scheduled to take place in New Orleans ahead of the Super Bowl LIX.

