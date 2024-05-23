"He already had a pro build": Fans react to Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards showing his talents on the court during high school days

Anthony Edwards' performance has been top-notch in this year's postseason, leading the Minnesota Timberwolves to the Western Conference finals. The first overall pick of the 2020 NBA draft played for Therrell High School as a member of the 2019 class before transferring to Holy Spirit Preparatory School and reclassifying to the class of 2020.

Edwards is under the national spotlight because of his elite postseason performance, boasting averages of 28.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Timberwolves. As a result, there's been a resurgence of interest in his journey, particularly his high school days.

Overtime shared a compilation video of Edwards' high school highlights on their social media accounts.

Fans were in awe of Edwards' exploits during his high school days and they reacted to the post.

"He might be good someday," a fan hilariously commented.

Some fans took to Instagram to react to Edwards' stellar highlights.

Many praised Edwards and his performance during his high school days.

"He’s from Atlanta he’s built different," one fan wrote.

"He already had a pro build," another fan commented.

"Bro was a 99 overall 2k build wit all hof badges," a fan wrote.

Some of them playfully compared him to the NBA legend Michael Jordan.

"Just proves his dad is MJ bro already had all his training," a fan said.

The highlights included a lot of dunks and stellar moves. Edwards played for the Georgia Bulldogs for one season before becoming the Minnesota Timberwolves' first overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft.

Anthony Edwards made history despite Timberwolves' loss in Game 1 of WCF

Anthony Edwards was named to the All-NBA Second team this season

On Wednesday, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks locked horns in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals. Anthony Edwards did not have a great game as the Wolves suffered a 108-105 loss on their home court.

However, despite the loss, Edwards made history as he became only the second player since Stephen Curry to record at least 19 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and five three-pointers in a WCF game.

Edwards has tallied a career-high 25.9 points per game in the regular season and has been named to the All-NBA second team for the 2023-24 season. He has gradually established himself as one of the best young players in the league and is playing in his first conference finals this season.

Edwards has been under the spotlight throughout the Timberwolves' postseason run. Minnesota will hope to bounce back in Game 2 on Friday.