“He got his daddy mindset”: Hoops fans stunned by Gilbert Arenas’ son Aloni Arenas scoring his first in-game dunk against rivals

Aloni Arenas may still be a 5-foot-10 seventh grader, but he has that shown his athleticism can already surpass that of most adults, as he can already dunk. During an AAU game for the Compton Magic on Saturday, the middle school star pulled off his first in-game dunk.

The youngest son of Gilbert Arenas and Laura Govan is already a highly-touted middle school prospect, with several scouts showing interest in him. Aloni's parents have trained him from a young age, and having everyone in his family playing basketball helps.

The Class of 2030 prospect's hooping prowess did not just catch the attention of many scouts, but also had a lot of fans talking.

"Lmfaoo he got his daddy mindset😂 he gone be tuffff for years n years to come 🔥🔥," one fan wrote.

"@gilsarena0 This is your son brother ? How many stars you made ?😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 they better stop playing with your name you have stars brother !!" another fan wrote.

"You wonder what Gil has feeding his kids at home cause sheesh😱," a fan commented.

More joined in and shared their thoughts about the play.

"I couldn’t touch rim till my freshman year this low key crazy," one fan said.

"I remember thinking smacking out was cool in 7th grade 😅😂," another fan said.

"I was still peeing in the bed in the 7th grade," a fan commented.

Hoops fans react to Alijah Arenas making his first in-game dunk (source: IG/ thehoopspill)

Aloni Arenas' stepmom, Melli Monaco, also reacts to his first in-game dunk

Aloni Arenas' loved ones also celebrated him for his first in-game dunk during an AAU game. It includes his stepmother, Melli Monaco, who posted an Instagram Story.

Aloni's stepmom, Melli Monaco, drops reaction to his first in-game dunk (source: IG/ mellimonaco)

"@aloniarenas He is 13 yall! 1st dunk game!!!" Monaco wrote.

Monaco, a singer and internet personality, is married to Aloni's father, Gilbert Arenas, and is supportive of his kids' basketball careers. She gets along well with Gilbert's ex, Laura Govan, the mother of Aloni, Alijah, Izela and Hamiley Arenas.

