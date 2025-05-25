Matt Barnes’ son Zay Barnes drops 4-word expletive for Gilbert Arenas’ son Aloni Arenas’ first in-game dunk

Middle school star Aloni Arenas continues his campaign with his AAU team, Compton Magic, and is wowing a lot of people with his prowess at a young age. He made a dunk during an official game on Saturday, getting even more people talking about his potential.

One of the people wowed by Arenas' dunk was his cousin, Isaiah "Zay" Barnes, the son of Matt Barnes and Gloria Govan. The Crespi Celts star dropped a four-word reaction to his cousin's impressive middle school basketball feat on Saturday:

Isaiah Barnes reacts to cousin Aloni Arenas doing his first in-game dunk (source: IG/ zaybarnes30)

"HEYYYYYYYYY MF, HELL YEAH, @aloniarenas," wrote Isaiah Barnes in the caption.

Zay Branes' mom, Gloria, is the sister of Aloni's mom, Laura Govan. Both Gloria and Laura Govan are separated from their respective former NBA partners, Matt Barnes and Gilbert Arenas. Both also starred in the reality show "Basketball Wives."

Basketball is a family affair for both the Barnes and Arenas families, with twins Isaiah and Carter both playing for the Crespi Celts in high school basketball, while their dad is a former LA Lakers star.

Meanwhile, all of Gilbert Arenas and Laura Govan's children play basketball, with eldest Izela playing for Louisville, while second child Alijah is heading to USC in the fall. Youngest daughter Hamiley is a freshman high school basketball star for Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks), while youngest child Aloni Arenas is tearing it up for his middle school AAU squad, Compton Magic.

Aloni Arenas already made his first dunk during a practice session earlier this month

Aloni Arenas' dunk on Saturday was his first in-game dunk. This came just a few weeks after the middle school basketball star recorded his very first dunk during a practice session earlier in May.

Aloni is listed at 5-foot-10, and as he is still in middle school, he is expected to grow taller, which means his dunking abilities could still improve. While his father is known more for being a shooter than a dunker, his brother, Alijah Arenas, a five-star prospect, has shown off his dunking abilities during high school games.

Several schools are also monitoring Aloni Arenas already, though he is still in middle school and is not expected to make his decision until later in his high school career, which would be around late 2029 or early 2030.

