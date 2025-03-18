"He gotta go to cbu": Football fans react to Heisman trophy winner Travis Hunter's brother Trayvis Hunter's D1 college offers

Trayvis Hunter, the younger brother of Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, is making waves as a standout wide receiver. At just 15 years old, the Effingham County (Springfield, Georgia) sophomore has already earned offers from Tennessee State, Georgia State and Jackson State — the program where Travis initially played.

Despite being 5-foot-7 and 140 pounds, Trayvis has time to develop physically, much like his older brother.

College football fans wasted no time sharing their thoughts on his early recruitment.

“Naw sorry, he gotta go to CBU,” one fan remarked.

Another downplayed the significance of his offers:

“Acting like Jackson State, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, and Tennessee State are big schools😭 c’mon no.”

Here is how others reacted:

"Fake offers you can’t receive actual offers till your junior year."

"Where is daddy deion? Lol."

Trayvis recently turned heads at the OT7 camp, competing against elite recruits like five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons. He showcased impressive agility, route-running and football intelligence. In a dominant performance against the City Reapers, Trayvis scored twice.

His team, C1N, led by Cam Newton, secured a commanding 34-16 victory.

Following the game, Trayvis emphasized his focus on execution rather than personal accolades.

“My entire focus was on catching the ball,” he said.

When asked about his brother’s influence on his celebrations, he playfully responded:

“Yes, ma’am, I got a lot, actually … No, he didn’t give me anything.”

Travis Hunter to the Patriots? Mel Kiper’s mock draft prediction

With the NFL draft set to begin on April 24, speculation continues about who the Patriots will select with the fourth pick. In his latest mock draft, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. predicts New England will take Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.

Hunter, 21, had a dominant season at Colorado under Deion Sanders, excelling on both sides of the ball. As a receiver, he recorded 92 catches for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns, plus one rushing score. Defensively, he added four interceptions and a forced fumble while rarely leaving the field.

Given the Patriots’ pressing need at wide receiver, Hunter would be an enticing addition.

“While Hunter could absolutely play cornerback in the NFL, I have him ranked as a receiver, where he can pick apart opponents with his ball skills, quickness, and instincts,” Kiper wrote.

However, with major concerns on the offensive line, the Patriots may opt for a different approach. Additionally, if a team in the top three selects Hunter, New England could be forced to pivot depending on how the draft board shakes out.

