"He might have the most potential as a great's son": Fans react as Kiyan Anthony trains on his bounce ahead of Syracuse career

Kiyan Anthony's high school life is wrapping up, and he is about to embark on his college journey in Upstate New York at Syracuse. Before that, however, the four-star shooting guard still has to work on some aspects of his game.

Ad

Helping him on that is renowned trainer Chris Brickley, who worked out with the son of Carmelo Anthony in New York on Friday.

Ad

Trending

The workout session showed Kiyan Anthony's athleticism, as he trained on being able to get to the basket and score with his explosive jumping ability. This soon had a lot of fans talking:

"He might have the most potential as a great’s son," one commenter pointed out.

"@kiyananthony I can’t wait to see you on the court at Cuse!! Gone be tough 😮‍💨," another commenter noted.

Ad

"This + a year with a college nutrition & strength coach 🤯. 🙌🏾💪🏿," noted another person.

Meanwhile, others noticed that Kiyan Anthony has already bulked up and is no longer as skinny as before. Others noted that he might indeed pop off as a freshman as he enters Syracuse in the fall.

"He going Varsity freshman year 🔥🔥 without a doubt," said one commenter.

"He looks taller and stronger!" A commenter pointed out.

Ad

"Hope be been working on some defense." Noted one person.

Hoops fans react to Kiyan Anthony training with Chris Brickley (source: IG/ sportscenternext)

While his dad is an NBA legend, Kiyan Anthony initially played baseball and was a late bloomer when it came to basketball. He has continued to improve through the years and even injury did not slow him down.

Ad

He helped lead Long Island Lutheran to a late-season surge after his return that saw the Crusaders reach the Nike EYBL Scholastic final and the Chipotle Nationals.

Carmelo talks about son Kiyan Anthony following his path at Syracuse

Carmelo Anthony is a Syracuse legend, leading the Orange to its first NCAA national title in 2003, and now Kiyan is trying to follow in his footsteps. The former NBA All-Star was the one who made the commencement address at Syracuse on May 11, and he said he is proud of his son choosing Syracuse.

Ad

“Watching him walk the same halls, wear the same colors … is one of the proudest moments of my life,” he told the crowd. “It's not just about following in my footsteps. It's about watching him create his own story. That's the power of family. That's the power of legacy.”

Kiyan announced his commitment to Syracuse in November during an episode of his dad's "7 PM in Brooklyn" podcast.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rotsen Rick Tidoy Rotsen Rick Tidoy is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with 11 years of experience in the field with companies such as SGCafe, So Japan and AFA Channel.



Rotsen is a Boston Celtics fan and was drawn to them due to their animosity to the eternally popular LA Lakers. As a Celtics fan, his favorite players are Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum as they combine for unselfish team play and raw talent.



As for the coaching side of the sports, Rotsen holds Coach K, Mike Krzyzewski, above the rest due to his tactical excellence and success.



When not working or watching basketball, Rotsen likes watching anime, playing tabletop games and Tae Kwon Do, in which he has a Black Belt (3rd Dan). Know More