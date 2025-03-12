Four-star wide receiver Trent Mosley chooses the USC Trojans over Notre Dame and Stanford. The Santa Margarita Catholic, California standout is the second player from his school to commit to USC in recent weeks, following four-star edge rusher Simote Katoanga.

Ad

Hayes Fawcett shared the news on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

His decision has drawn strong reactions from fans. One fan said:

“He needs to rethink his decision.”

Another took a shot at USC’s current state, commenting:

“The real question is where will he commit after he transfers out of that dumpster fire.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here is how others reacted:

"The really question is where will he commit to after he transfers out of that dumpster fire," a fan said

"LFG, Trent! Welcome to the Trojan Family! Fight On!," another said

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Why are the stands full in this graphic? That place hasn't been filled since Evil Knievel jumped his bike there," a fan remarked

Mosley, a 5-foot-10, 170-pound prospect, becomes the second wide receiver in the Trojans’ 2026 recruiting class, joining Sierra Canyon three-star Ja’Myron Baker. His pledge strengthens an already elite recruiting haul for USC, which was ranked No. 1 by the On3 Industry before his commitment.

Ad

Ranked No. 180 overall, No. 30 among receivers and No. 22 in California by the On3 Industry Rankings, Mosley has been a dominant playmaker throughout his high school career.

As a junior, he recorded 61 receptions for 908 yards and eight touchdowns, bringing his career totals to 170 catches, 2,599 yards and 22 touchdowns. He also scored on a punt return this past season.

Mosley cited USC’s coaching staff as a key factor in his decision.

"Coach Dennis Simmons, our relationship grew throughout the season, plus the addition of Chad Bowden and coach Chad Savage, the relationship started to grow even more," Mosley told 247Sports. "It's started to grow which I liked, and I feel like that's what's helped."

Ad

Despite offers from Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Texas, Tennessee and UCLA, Mosley ultimately chose USC.

USC lands 4-star WR Trent Mosley despite strong family ties to Notre Dame

Notre Dame appeared to be the frontrunner early in Trent Mosley’s recruitment, given his deep family ties to the program. Both of his parents were collegiate athletes for the Irish — his father, Emmett Mosley IV, played football from 1993-1996, while his mother, Cindy Daws Mosley, won the prestigious Hermann Trophy in 1996 as the nation’s top female soccer player.

Ad

However, USC surged ahead in the race in early 2024. Key coaching hires played a major role in shifting momentum. Chad Savage, previously at Colorado State, joined as the Trojans’ tight ends/inside receivers coach and quickly established strong connections in Southern California.

Mosley visited USC for its Junior Day event in February and was left impressed.

"I really enjoyed spending time with the coaches and hearing more about the vision. It feels like they are close to building something special," Mosley told On3.

USC’s 2026 class now boasts 13 commitments, including one five-star and seven four-stars, ranking No. 1 nationally across all major recruiting platforms.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Notre Dame Fans? Check out the latest Notre Dame depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.