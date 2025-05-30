"He’s a beast": Laura Govan hypes son Aloni Arenas after impressive 3SSB display

Laura Govan was a proud mother after her youngest son, Aloni Arenas, displayed another tremendous performance for the Compton Magic at the Adidas 3SSB Circuit. The former wife of the three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas shared Aloni's highlights on her Instagram account.

The videos, posted on Thursday, showcased Arenas' stellar dribbling moves, putting the defenders on the floor, as he created space and converted some tough layups and fadeaway shots in the paint.

"NOT JUST BECAUSE HES MY SON AND MY BABY, BUT BECAUSE HES A BEAST!!!! #7thgrader #MyPapa @aloniarenas ✨❤️❤️❤️✨ Sit Back Watch The Show! Thank You 🎥 @lilmoviez #FOOTWORK," she captioned the post.

Arenas has been making waves since his mother posted a video of him taking on high school players and scoring difficult shots, which went viral. Since then, Aloni has continued to impress in the Adidas 3SSB Circuit.

Laura Govan's ex-husband, Gilbert Arenas, also shared a highlight reel of his youngest son scoring the buzzer-beater to lead his team to a win against the Arkansas Hawks on May 17. The former Memphis Grizzlies player posted the video on his Instagram account.

"@aloniarenas with the Buzzer beater GAME WINNER in double overtime @comptonmagic Lets Go🔥💯," Gilbert Arenas captioned the post.

The Class of 2029 player showed his basketball IQ after he stood below the rim and freed himself from the defender to run outside the arc and receive the inbound pass. He then proceeded to run towards the rim but faked the defender and converted the mid-range shot.

He scored 16 points, grabbed four rebounds, and dished out four assists to lead his team to a 68-66 win. In the Adidas 3SSB Circuit, Arenas is averaging 6.3 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 1.3 apg, 0.1 bpg and 0.3 spg.

Laura Govan's son, Aloni Arenas, continues to perform at The Stage Magic Memorial Day 2025 Tournament

The Stage Magic Memorial Day 2025, held at OGP Anaheim from May 23-26, saw Aloni Arenas' Compton Magic win all five games. The seventh-grader averaged 10.6 points, 1.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.6 three-pointers.

His best performance came in the tight 72-71 win against Team One on Monday, where he scored 14 points, grabbed two rebounds, stole the ball once and dished out two assists.

Laura Govan's son is still young and will be looking to follow in his elder brother Alijah Arenas' footsteps, who will play for the USC Trojans next season.

