"Herbie screaming inside": Fans react as Kirk Herbstreit's son Chase Herbstreit caps off a visit to Sherron Moore's Michigan

Chase Herbstreit, a three-star quarterback from Cincinnati's St. Xavier, took an official visit to Michigan alongside his family ahead of National Signing Day for the 2025 recruiting class.

On December 8, he committed to the Wolverines and later signed with the program as a priority walk-on. His decision stirred strong reactions, given that his father, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit, is a former Ohio State quarterback.

Both Michigan and Ohio State share an intense rivalry on the field.

The younger Herbstreit shared pictures from his visit on Monday, including one featuring his father. Fans were quick to chime in with humorous takes.

“Herbie screaming inside 😂,” one user joked.

Another added:

“Kirk being forced to smile lmao.”

Image via Ig@on3

Here is how others reacted:

"You can see the pain and discomfort on their faces of having to wear Michigan gear 😂,"

Image via Ig@on3

"Congrats ! So good to see you in the Maize and Blue ! 💙💛🏈,"

Image via Ig@on3

Despite visiting powerhouse programs like Georgia, Alabama, Penn State and Notre Dame, Chase did not receive scholarship offers from major schools, including Ohio State and Michigan.

Ultimately, he accepted a preferred walk-on spot with the Wolverines, where coach Sherrone Moore and his staff admired his competitive drive.

“Sherrone Moore and his staff believe, and I think they saw his competitive spirit and his fire and what he did on the field this year to give him an opportunity," Kirk said via The Columbus Dispatch. “It’s very different for our family because behind the scenes it’s scarlet and grey our entire lives.”

Kirk Herbstreit once explained son Chase Herbstreit’s commitment to Michigan

With two of his older sons previously walking on at Clemson and another at Ohio State, Kirk Herbstreit now sees his youngest heading to the Buckeyes' biggest rival.

Discussing the decision on the Pardon My Take podcast, Kirk said he has avoided most reactions.

“I haven’t seen a whole lot of reaction intentionally, just because I know people are thrilled, 20% are going to be jackasses," the ESPN host said. "So I just decided, it’s one thing to take shots at me, but if you take a shot at my kid and you want to get in a fight, it’s not hard for me to want to do that. So, I just, I just try to ignore that stuff the best that I can, and just kind of stay focused on the positive.”

Ohio State never seriously pursued Chase, leaving the door open for Michigan.

“You know that this is a kid that grew up a lifelong Ohio State fan, of all my kids, like he’s the guy that cried when they lose games, like he’s the Ohio State junkie," he added. "Ohio State did not really pursue him to the point of offering him a scholarship, and ... they’re like, ‘Listen, man, we’re in this new world.’"

Chase joins Michigan's 2025 class headlined by Bryce Underwood, the nation’s No. 1 overall player and quarterback, who flipped from LSU before signing during the early signing period.

The Wolverines' 2025 group also includes five-star offensive tackle Andrew Babalola, top-50 defensive lineman Nate Marshall, and top-100 cornerback Shamari Earls. With 23 commitments, Michigan holds the No. 9 ranking in the On3.

