“Hopefully he plays like his pops”: CFB fans react as Pro Bowler Larry Fitzgerald’s son Devin sets an official visit to Michigan

Three-star Phoenix Brophy Prep wide receiver Devin Fitzgerald, son of NFL legend Larry Fitzgerald, continues to attract national attention. His recruiting stock is rising fast as he approaches his senior year and his upcoming visit to Michigan on Mar. 22 has only added to the excitement.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound pass catcher has already visited several top programs, including Clemson, Notre Dame and Florida State. Under coach Dabo Swinney, Clemson remains a strong contender in his recruitment. Pitt, where his father became a college football icon, is also heavily in the mix, as is UCLA.

Fitzgerald’s recruitment has sparked significant buzz on social media, with college football fans eager to see if he can follow in his father’s legendary footsteps.

"Hopefully he plays like his pops," one fan tweeted.

"His dad had the best hands ever. As a Buckeyes fan, I have no hate for this kid ... unless he signs with scUM," another tweeted.

"Don't think there's no hotter school, at the moment, than M. Seems many of the top 200 are wanting visit," another tweeted.

"WRU is Michigan now come aboard," a fan tweeted.

"Bro don’t ruin your career. They ruin ever receiver on campus," a fan tweeted.

Michigan, hoping to gain ground in his recruitment, will have the opportunity to impress Fitzgerald when he visits Ann Arbor later this month. The talented wideout is coming off a strong junior campaign, where he caught 52 passes for 720 yards and nine touchdowns.

He helped lead Brophy to a 10-3 record and a No. 6 ranking in Arizona, per On3. Nationally, Fitzgerald is ranked No. 511 overall and No. 78 among wide receivers in the 2026 class, according to On3. He also holds the distinction of being Arizona’s No. 7 overall prospect.

Michigan has three commitments in its 2026 recruiting class: four-star CB Brody Jennings, three-star OL Bear McWhorter and three-star WR Jaydlen Pile.

Bill Belichick offers UNC scholarship to Larry Fitzgerald’s son, Devin

Devin Fitzgerald has drawn the attention of coaching icon Bill Belichick. A 6-foot-2, 195-pound junior at Brophy College Preparatory in Phoenix, Fitzgerald is rated as a three-star recruit by ESPN. His growing list of offers includes Arizona, Arizona State, Duke, UCLA and Pittsburgh—his father’s alma mater.

Larry Fitzgerald, now 41, played two seasons at Pitt (2002-03) before becoming the third overall pick in the 2004 NFL draft. During his 17-year career, he amassed 1,432 receptions, 17,492 yards and 121 touchdowns, earning 11 Pro Bowl selections and First-team All-Pro honors in 2008.

Belichick, 72, took over at UNC in December 2024 after departing from the Patriots following a historic 24-season tenure that saw him win six Super Bowls. The legendary coach signed a five-year deal in January and compared UNC’s practices to NFL rookie minicamps, emphasizing structure and expectations.

