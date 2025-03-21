Houston Cougars signee Isiah Harwell receives praises from Toronto Raptors' guard and Indianapolis Colts' safety upon receiving Gatorade POY honors 

Isiah Harwell, a Five-star recruit from the 2025 class, has been excellent throughout the season and added one more achievement to his resume. The 6-foot-5 Shooting guard was honored as Utah's Gatorade Player of the Year for his on-court and academic excellence this season.

On Thursday, Isiah announced the achievement through his Instagram post (@ isiah_harwell1). The post featured the Houston Cougars signee with the bold title “Player of the Year” along with a Gatorade logo.

“Blessed🙏🏾 #ᴀɢᴛɢ #gatorade #coolblue #explorepage” the caption read.

Anthony Fields, Harwell's agent, shared Isiah’s post about his success on his Instagram story:

“Congrats @isiah_harwell1” the text read.

Later, Isiah reshared the story on his Instagram.

Isiah Harwell via Instagram

The post attracted a lot of fans, teammates, and peers in the sport for this achievement. Among the people who rushed to the comment section to congratulate the youngster for this achievement was Toronto Raptors' guard Jamal Shaed. He wrote a brief but powerful comment to express his excitement towards Isiah’s achievement.

“Slight🔥” the comment read.

Julian Blackmon hopped in with others to the comment section to share his enthusiasm toward Isiah’s success. The Indianapolis Colts safety reacted with the emojis:

“🔥🔥” he commented.

Another five-star recruit from the class of 2025, Chris Cenac, also acknowledged the young talent.

“ 🔥” Cenac commented.

Isiah Harwell looks forward to carrying this success and performance when he suits up for the Houston Cougars in the upcoming season.

Isiah Harwell Finishes 2024-25 Season on A High

Isiah Harwell led Wasatch Academy to a 63-54 win over La Lumiere at the Hoophall Classic, scoring 19 points, six rebounds, three assists, and three steals. In the second quarter, Wasatch took control and led 38-21 at the half time. In the third quarter, La Lumiere outscored Wasatch 19-8, but Harwell and his team added 17 points to secure the victory.

Isiah Harwell’s Wasatch Academy finished as one of three co-champions in the Nike EYBL Scholastic League with a 9-2 record, along with CIA Bella Vista prep and Brewster Academy.

Harwell and Co. have been on a roll this season with an overall record of 25-4. With their only losses being against Monteverde Academy, Archbishop Stepinac, AZ Compass Prep and Link Academy. In Nike's elite region, Wasatch Academy was placed third with an 8-2 mark. The team scored 1,808 points this season going undefeated at home ground with (7-0), and on neutral courts with a (16-4) record, and won both their away contests.

