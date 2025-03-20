Koa Peat, Nate Ament, Isiah Harwell, more receive Gatorade state player of the year award

Gatorade announced the state winners for the Gatorade Player of the Year award on Thursday, with some very big names winning the prestigious honor in their respective states. The announcement of winners was posted on Gatorade's official Instagram page Stories.

Gatorade Player of the Year Award winners revealed (Source: Instagram/ Gatorade)

Gatorade Player of the Year Award winners revealed Part 2 (Source: Instagram/ Gatorade)

Among the big names that won the State Player of the Year award are Koa Peat for Arizona and Cameron Boozer for Florida. Meanwhile, Brayden Burries, who won both the Southern Section Open Division title and the California Open Division title for Roosevelt, won in California.

Holy Innocents Episcopal's Caleb Wilson won the award for Georgia over the likes of Meleek Thomas, while Braylon Mullins won the award for Indiana. Kayden Mingo won the award for New York, and he was chosen over teammate Kiyan Anthony, who missed most of the season due to injury.

Meanwhile, Kingston Flemings won the award for Texas, while Isiah Harwell surprised many when he was named the State Player of the Year for Utah, winning it over No. 1-ranked prospect AJ Dybantsa, who plays for Utah Prep.

Finally, uncommitted five-star small forward Nate Ament won the award for Virginia after a historic season that saw him lead Highland to a state title.

Gatorade National Player of the Year Final 3 revealed

Gatorade did not just reveal its State Player of the Year awardees, but also the final three candidates for the National Player of the Year award. These finalists were chosen among those picked for State Player of the Year, and they are Georgia's Caleb Wilson, Florida's Cameron Boozer, and California's Brayden Burries.

It had been a stellar year for all three of these players, with all of them winning a state championship for their respective high schools. Wilson won the first-ever state championship for Holy Innocents Episcopal, while Cameron Boozer continued a dominant run for Christopher Columbus High School which gave the school yet another state title.

Meanwhile, Brayden Burries won two titles in the City Section Open Division and the CIF Open Division State championship in one of the toughest and most competitive states for high school basketball, California.

Caleb Wilson will be heading to North Carolina after the school year, while Cameron Boozer will be heading to the Tar Heels' eternal rival, Duke University. Meanwhile, Brayden Burries has not yet decided which college he will go to. All three have also been named McDonald's All-Americans.

