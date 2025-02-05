"I bet he regrets decommitting from Ohio State": Fans react as 4-star EDGE Zahir Mathis is predicted to commit to Big Ten team

With National Signing Day approaching, four-star EDGE rusher Zahir Mathis finds himself at the center of a recruiting frenzy. The 6-foot-6, 225-pound defensive end from Philadelphia initially pledged to Ohio State on Jan. 10, 2024.

However, Mathis rescinded his commitment on Nov. 18, 2024, setting off a wave of speculation about his future. Since reopening his recruitment, Mathis has visited Florida State and Maryland, with additional interest from UCLA, Ohio State and Virginia Tech.

Recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong of On3 has now projected that Mathis will ultimately land at Maryland, with his official commitment set for Wednesday. Meanwhile, 247Sports' Crystal Ball remains divided, reflecting uncertainty about his final decision.

Trending

Fan reactions to his recruitment saga have been mixed. One commented:

“I bet he regrets decommitting from Ohio State now 😂,”

Another fan reacted to the latest Maryland prediction with:

“Yikes... Maryland 😭.”

Image via Ig@on3recruits

Here is how others reacted:

"He really should be going to Penn State where he will be developed the best," a fan said.

Image via Ig@on3recruits

"Maryland over Michigan 💀," another said.

Image via Ig@on3recruits

Mathis' recruitment has seen some unexpected twists. He was scheduled to visit UCLA, but those plans were derailed due to California wildfires. As the decision nears, his commitment could significantly impact Maryland’s 2025 recruiting class, potentially elevating it into the national top 25.

Ranked No. 114 overall and the No. 12 EDGE in the 2025 class, Mathis possesses elite physical traits that set him apart.

Zahir Mathis nearing decision as Maryland gains momentum over Florida State

Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep edge rusher Zahir Mathis wrapped up his official visit to Maryland over the weekend, and the Terrapins appear to be in the lead ahead of his college commitment on Wednesday.

According to his coach, Cyril Woodland, Mathis’ decision is down to Maryland and Florida State.

“It’s down to those two,” Woodland added. “He’s going to decide tonight. He’s going to get on the phone with Florida State and they’re going to make their last pitch. Being able to come in there and play early. It’s a bunch of stuff. It was getting down and letting his family see it and everything they have to offer.”

Zahir Mathis was previously committed to Ohio State before reopening his recruitment in November. Despite the decommitment, he has maintained ties with the Buckeyes.

“It’s still all love. All love,” Mathis said. “And I still love [defensive line] coach Larry Johnson the most. You know, we still have a bond and everything with my family, but it’s just about me opening up my recruitment, more decisions. I’m still open to Ohio."

The Terrapins already hold a commitment from five-star 2026 EDGE Zion Elee and hope to further bolster their defensive future with Zahir Mathis’ addition.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Maryland Terrapins Fans? Check out the latest Terrapins depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place