"I just texted LeBron ": BYU signee AJ Dybantsa opens up about his relationship with LeBron James and what he thinks about Bronny James

AJ Dybantsa, a five-star small forward from the Class of 2025, is one of the most popular athletes coming out of high school. The BYU signee is the best overall prospect from his class, according to On3 and 247Sports.

Ad

Despite his immense talent, the 6-9 forward is eager to pick up new things from already established NBA athletes. In an interview with NESN's Hold My Banner podcast, Dybantsa spoke about texting the LA Lakers superstar LeBron James for advice and having Paul George's number on his phone.

Ad

Trending

"I have Paul George's number," Dybantsa told hosts Travis Thomas and Ountae Campbell when asked about the most famous contact in his phone.

He continued:

"I just texted LeBron, asked him for some advice and he responded."

Dybantsa also talked about Bronny James and gave his thoughts on the young Laker's chances in the league.

"He's in the league for a reason," the Massachusetts native said. "If you're in the NBA, you made the NBA for a reason, you're doing something right. It don't matter if your dad's like LeBron James or whatnot."

Ad

AJ Dybantsa received offers from a lot of top programs in the country. He eventually chose the BYU Cougars over schools like Alabama, Kansas State, USC, North Carolina, Auburn, Houston and Duke.

AJ Dybantsa spoke about his interactions with Jaylen Brown

The Brockton, Massachusetts native, AJ Dybantsa, is a Boston Celtics fan. He spoke about the Celtics and their two-way star Jaylen Brown on the Hold My Banner podcast.

Ad

Dybantsa shed light on his interactions with Brown about giving back to the community and life in the NBA.

"Every time we go to the game, he tries to give me a little bit of advice," the forward said on the podcast. "I've asked him questions through DM. He always tells me to give back. ... He's just telling me to keep doing what I'm doing."

Ad

Brown is known for his work in the community and is regarded as one of the smartest NBA players. He created the Bridge Program with MIT to help youngsters in their pursuit of better life through STEM programs.

Dybantsa will hope to follow in Brown's footsteps and give back to the community. The 6-9 athlete signed with the BYU Cougars on Dec. 10 last year. He's the program's best-rated recruit from the Class of 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback