  "I just want to give these programs their flowers": No. 4 ranked Nate Ament announces commitment date and names top 5 schools ft. Kentucky, Duke

"I just want to give these programs their flowers": No. 4 ranked Nate Ament announces commitment date and names top 5 schools ft. Kentucky, Duke

By Rotsen Rick Tidoy
Modified Feb 26, 2025 03:06 GMT
Nate Ament is the highest-rated uncommitted prospect left from the Class of 2025. However, that may soon change as the No.4-ranked five-star small forward revealed his final five schools on Tuesday's episode of "The Youngins Podcast" on the Swish Cultures YouTube channel.

When Swish Cultures founder Jordan Richard revealed that Nate Ament had something special to say, the Highland High School star said:

"I got, you know, a group of schools that I really want to focus in on and kind of put my attention towards for the remaining of this recruiting season before I choose my college. Those schools being Arkansas, Duke, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Louisville." (21:30)
"I can speak to each of them if that's if you want but pretty much those are my top five and those are schools that have been consistent and I've built great relationships over with and I just want to you know give you know give those programs their flowers and I'm truly grateful that a lot of programs stick with me for a long time," he added.
Nate Ament will announce his final commitment during the McDonald's All-American Game on April 1 in New York City. He will play for the East team alongside possible college teammates Cameron and Cayden Boozer who committed to Duke and Meleek Thomas in Arkansas.

Duke regarded the favorite to recruit five-star small forward Nate Ament

According to On3's predictions, the team with the highest chance of landing Nate Ament is the Duke Blue Devils. Ament visited the school multiple times, both officially and unofficially and it has a 26.1% chance of landing the small forward.

However, Louisville, while listed by On3 at third in the rankings with a 14.8% chance, has been going on a late surge, positioning itself as a challenger to get Ament's commitment. Meanwhile, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Kentucky all remain within striking distance, with the Wildcats also making a late push for Ament.

Despite this, many largely see this as a race between Duke and Louisville. At Duke, he may have to compete with four-star Nikolas Khamenia for the starting small forward spot as the starting power forward spot is definitely going to Cameron Boozer. At Louisville, however, he could be the Cardinals' next big star.

Edited by Ruth John S
