Louisville football secured a major win with its 2026 recruiting class drive after four-star athlete Payton Cook from Akron (Ohio) Archbishop Hoban committed to the program. The talented wide receiver, ranked among the nation’s top 150 prospects, chose the Cardinals over offers from Michigan, Kentucky, Miami, Tennessee, and Wisconsin, among other programs.

Ad

Ad

Trending

Cook revealed that his decision was solidified during a visit to Louisville, where he observed a Cardinals practice session and felt an immediate connection.

"I really felt like I was at home," Cook told On3. "I knew I wanted to commit on Saturday when I was there. When I was there, I watched practice and took everything in, and after seeing it, I knew Louisville was the right place and where I wanted to be."

Ad

The Cardinals' hiring of former Super Bowl champion Deion Branch as wide receivers coach played a pivotal role in swaying Cook’s decision.

"Right off the rip, as soon as he got in office, he said I was the first dude he texted. I knew then how interested he was in me and knowing a guy like that, who played there and won Super Bowls, was interested in me, it showed me a lot," Cook said.

Ad

He added,

“As soon coach Branch was hired, and we started talking, they became the top school for me. He was pushing for me as soon as he got into the office. I could tell that he wanted me, and to have the chance to play for a legend like Coach Branch, I couldn’t turn it down,"

Ad

The 6-foot 1/2 inches, 185-pound prospect, who led Ohio with 13 interceptions last season, will transition to wide receiver at the collegiate level. Rivals ranks him as the No. 20 receiver and No. 141 overall player in the 2026 class, while 247Sports Composite places him at No. 284 nationally.

With a 0.9081 Composite rating, Cook becomes the highest-ranked commitment in Jeff Brohm’s 2026 class, surpassing cornerback Jaydin Broadnax (.9026).

Louisville’s class, currently ranked seventh nationally by 247Sports, now boasts four four-star recruits.

Ad

Payton Cook praises Louisville’s history, excited for future under Jeff Brohm

Cook values the program’s deep NFL connections and the coaching staff’s experience at the highest level.

Cook said. "They have a really deep history there with pro and ex-pro football players, and it is a program that is playing well under coach Brohm. They have a lot of guys on the staff who have been where I am trying to get to. I am going there and I will get to learn from the best. That is something I couldn’t turn down."

Ad

Head coach Jeff Brohm, a former Louisville quarterback, has built a staff with extensive professional experience, including wide receivers coach Deion Branch. The Cardinals plan to utilize Cook as a receiver, and he will take his official visit on June 20.

Cook’s commitment brings Louisville’s 2026 class back to 12 players, six of whom have committed in the last three weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback