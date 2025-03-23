  • home icon
  • NFL
  • 3X Super Bowl champion Julian Edelman explains why NFL free agency is "fool’s gold"

3X Super Bowl champion Julian Edelman explains why NFL free agency is "fool’s gold"

By Prasen
Modified Mar 23, 2025 11:50 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-City Scenes - Source: Imagn
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-City Scenes - Source: Imagn

Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman and tight end Rob Gronkowski were on the latest episode of their 'Dudes on Dudes' podcast on Mar. 21. Edelman didn't hold back while sharing his thoughts on NFL free agency. He said:

Ad
“Free agency is kind of like fool’s gold, because if you're going to free agency and if you're that great of a player, there's a reason why the team is not exciting. There's a lot of free agents that get paid a lot of money to go be a hole-filler at, you know, another team that does a different thing, that has a different identity, a different scheme.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“So I think that, like, free agencies, you're not going to make your team the best as possible because you're not going to win a Super Bowl over free agency. I think you put your team, the best teams that we were always a part of, we'd bring free agents in, but we built our team through the draft. And you got to develop your players.” [30:51]
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Julian Edelman played 12 seasons with the Patriots, while Gronk played eight seasons for the Patriots. They won three and four Super Bowls, respectively.

Also read: "I just try to be honest with the players": Bill Belichick sends clear response to Tom Brady & Julian Edelman after their playful dig at him

Julian Edelman explains why Rodgers joining Vikings won’t work

Edelman believes that Aaron Rodgers joining the Minnesota Vikings would not be a good idea. When Gronkowski asked about Rodgers mentoring Vikings' quarterback J.J. McCarthy, Edelman responded:

Ad
"No, I don’t think so. It’s probably going to be more money than what Sam Darnold was, if not probably in that same ballpark."

Edelman also questioned Rodgers' willingness to mentor a younger quarterback. He said:

“I won’t do it. I wouldn’t do it because I don’t think Aaron Rodgers is the type of guy to be like, ‘let me mentor a young guy’ anymore. He comes in with such an aura where that’s just not possible for him, being in the same quarterback room with the guy who’s going to be the future. I just can’t see that.” [43:31]
Ad

After two seasons, the New York Jets released Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP. He is now considering his next move, with the Steelers and Giants in the mix. The Vikings were also in the mix to acquire Rodgers' services, but they now seem committed to rookie QB J.J. McCarthy.

Also read: “Worked his a*s off to make the team” - Julian Edelman lauds David Andrews after Patriots release 2x Super Bowl champion

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Nadim El Kak
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी