3X Super Bowl champion Julian Edelman explains why NFL free agency is "fool’s gold"

Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman and tight end Rob Gronkowski were on the latest episode of their 'Dudes on Dudes' podcast on Mar. 21. Edelman didn't hold back while sharing his thoughts on NFL free agency. He said:

“Free agency is kind of like fool’s gold, because if you're going to free agency and if you're that great of a player, there's a reason why the team is not exciting. There's a lot of free agents that get paid a lot of money to go be a hole-filler at, you know, another team that does a different thing, that has a different identity, a different scheme.”

“So I think that, like, free agencies, you're not going to make your team the best as possible because you're not going to win a Super Bowl over free agency. I think you put your team, the best teams that we were always a part of, we'd bring free agents in, but we built our team through the draft. And you got to develop your players.” [30:51]

Julian Edelman played 12 seasons with the Patriots, while Gronk played eight seasons for the Patriots. They won three and four Super Bowls, respectively.

Julian Edelman explains why Rodgers joining Vikings won’t work

Edelman believes that Aaron Rodgers joining the Minnesota Vikings would not be a good idea. When Gronkowski asked about Rodgers mentoring Vikings' quarterback J.J. McCarthy, Edelman responded:

"No, I don’t think so. It’s probably going to be more money than what Sam Darnold was, if not probably in that same ballpark."

Edelman also questioned Rodgers' willingness to mentor a younger quarterback. He said:

“I won’t do it. I wouldn’t do it because I don’t think Aaron Rodgers is the type of guy to be like, ‘let me mentor a young guy’ anymore. He comes in with such an aura where that’s just not possible for him, being in the same quarterback room with the guy who’s going to be the future. I just can’t see that.” [43:31]

After two seasons, the New York Jets released Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP. He is now considering his next move, with the Steelers and Giants in the mix. The Vikings were also in the mix to acquire Rodgers' services, but they now seem committed to rookie QB J.J. McCarthy.

