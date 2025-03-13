After spending 10 seasons with the New England Patriots, center David Andrews was informed of his release today by the team.

As an undrafted free agent coming out of Georgia following the 2014 season, Andrews impressed the Patriots in training camp and started for the Patriots in Week 1 after Bryan Stork was placed on injured reserve. Since then, Andrews has been one of the best linemen the Patriots have had in the last 10 years.

Following Andrews' release, former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman praised his former teammate for working his a** off by making the team as an undrafted free agent and being one of his best teammates in his time with the Patriots.

Edelman Tweeted:

"Un-drafted, worked his ass off to make the team, and into a starting role. Two super bowls and 9 seasons later, one of the best teammates in all my years with New England. Looking forward to following your next chapter bubs."

In his 10 seasons in the league, Andrews has become a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots and was named to the New England Patriots All-2010s Team.

Tracking the New England Patriots' moves this off-season

New England Patriots Introduce New Head Coach Mike Vrabel - Source: Getty

It's going to be a new-look New England Patriots team this year. First, they replaced former head coach Jerod Mayo with Mike Vrabel, both of whom played linebackers for the Patriots during their playing days.

Aside from losing Andrews, the Patriots have lost defensive end Deatrich Wise, offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor, quarterback Jacoby Brissett, defensive lineman Davon Godchaux, linebacker Sione Takitaki, and cornerback Jonathan Jones.

Wise, Brissett, and Jones signed elsewhere in free agency. Godchaux was traded to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for a 2026 seventh-round pick, and Andrews and Takitaki were both released by the team.

On the other hand, the Patriots have made many new additions to their team this upcoming season. They've retained some of their own by reaching new deals with safety Jaylinn Hawkins, tight end Austin Hooper, defensive lineman Jeremiah Pharms Jr., Demontrey Jacobs, and offensive lineman Ben Brown.

The Patriots added a ton of new free agents such as defensive tackle Milton Williams, cornerback Carlton Davis, linebacker Harold Landry, linebacker Robert Spillane, offensive tackle Morgan Moses, wide receiver Mack Hollins, quarterback Josh Dobbs, and defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga.

The Patriots also hold the fourth-overall pick in next month's draft and will be picking one of the top prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft.

