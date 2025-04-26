"I’ll be there soon": Oregon target & nation's No. 1 athlete Brandon Arrington hopeful about NFL dream

Five-star athlete Brandon Arrington from Mount Miguel High School (California) continues to enjoy his recruitment momentum with top schools like Dan Lanning's Oregon. As the football world focuses on the 2025 NFL draft, the 6-foot-3, 180-pound standout is already envisioning his own big moment.
"I’ll be there soon draft party 2030 mark my word 👂," Arrington tweeted Thursday.
Arrington earlier praised Lanning as "one of the coolest coaches" he had ever been around. The Ducks also rank among his top six choices.
"They're on the right path right now," Arrington said in March. "They get better every year by year. You know, that's a great place."
When it comes to choosing a school, Arrington wants to focus on the importance of development and coaching.
“For me, it’s all about development — the history a program has in getting players to the next level,” Arrington said. "I want to make it to the NFL. That’s my dream. So I want to be around people who will help me reach that goal.”
Arrington is the No. 1 athlete in the 2026 class and the No. 2 recruit in California, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.
Brandon Arrington brings elite talent at Oregon
Brandon Arrington began his high school football career at Helix, where he spent two seasons, scoring six receiving touchdowns and returning a punt 65 yards for a touchdown as a sophomore.
He transferred to Mount Miguel for his junior year, where he caught 31 passes for 527 yards and five touchdowns, while rushing for 52 yards and a touchdown on five carries. He also recorded 26 tackles, one interception and three pass breakups on defense.
In March, Arrington drew major attention at the 44th Mt. Carmel Sundevil Track & Field Invitational, setting San Diego Section records in the 100-meter (10.24 seconds) and 200-meter (20.37 seconds) sprints.
"My speed," Arrington told On3 about what coaches love about him. "I feel like my track times benefit me for getting these big offers because colleges love speed."
Brandon Arrington can be a phenomenal addition to Oregon's 2026 class, which fell to No. 7 with four decommitments.