"Oregon" "USC Trojans, stay home": CFB fans react as elite ATH Brandon Arrington Jr. poses a question about his potential college destination

Brandon Arrington Jr., the top-ranked athlete in the 2026 class, sparked speculation with a cryptic tweet. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound standout from Mount Miguel High School (Spring Valley, California) has set off a recruiting frenzy, and college football fans are making their voices heard. The buzz intensified with confirmation that he will visit Oregon this weekend.

Ad

Ad

Trending

Teasing fans about his commitment, he posted:

“Where’s 🏠??”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans replied to his post on X:

“Oregon,” a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

“USC 🏈 Trojans! Stay home🙏🏼," another fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"You know where home is," one fan posted.

Here is how others reacted:

"The university of Southern California!!," a fan commented.

"Bama is DBU, so......," another fan tweeted.

"This is 🏠 Nothing can feel quite like Aggieland 👍," one fan wrote.

Arrington’s profile speaks for itself: No. 1 ATH nationally and in California, and No. 9 across the country. A two-way force, his junior year featured more than 900 receiving yards, 12 touchdowns and impressive defensive play — an all-around résumé that’s made him a high-priority target for powerhouse programs.

Ad

He visited the Ducks early this year on a trip that On3’s vice president of recruiting, Steve Wiltfong, called a “needle mover,” noting Oregon had taken the lead at that time.

His official visit schedule kicks off at Texas A&M on June 4, followed by Oregon on June 13 and USC on June 17. Alabama remains a key contender. Arrington recently narrowed his list of offers to 12 schools: Oregon, Texas A&M, USC, Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Penn State and UCLA.

Ad

Brandon Arrington Jr.’s West Coast ties strengthen as Oregon, USC lead recruiting battle

Brandon Arrington Jr. is a dynamic playmaker in the 2026 class. His rare blend of explosiveness, versatility, and high-level production makes him a coveted target across college football.

Oregon’s momentum on the recruiting trail positions them well. Under Dan Lanning, the Ducks have regularly outpaced top-tier programs, and they currently hold the No. 2-ranked 2026 recruiting class per 247 Sports, trailing only USC, another top contender for Arrington.

Ad

On Sunday, Rivals' national recruiting director Adam Gorney believes the West Coast is still in play.

“I keep asking people close to Brandon Arrington whether the Aggies are the for-sure leader, and I continue to be told that’s not the case,” Gorney said. “Texas A&M is right in the thick of Arrington’s recruitment, but staying closer to home is more likely right now.”

With key visits looming and social media hints stirring speculation, Oregon and USC may be closing in on California’s top speedster.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Sharma Aman is a journalist who has been covering college sports at Sportskeeda since 2023. Graduating with a specialization in Transportation Technology, he believes his educational background, although seemingly unrelated, helped him develop the research, analysis and critical thinking skills important for his current role.



Aman is adept at contextualizing current events within historical narratives. He is also good at technical deep dives and presenting comprehensive report strategies, coaching tactics, and player performances with precision. Through meticulous research, multiple sourcing, timeliness, transparency, and adherence to ethical standards, Aman works to ensure accuracy and relevance in articles.



Caitlin Clark's recent achievement of becoming the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer is his current favorite college sports moment. He also admires Clark and Angel Ree¬se, Caleb Williams, Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders. Iowa Hawkeyes basketball, LSU, Alabama Football, Michigan Football are his all-time favorite college teams.



Aman finds relaxation and inspiration in activities like reading, hiking, playing badminton & table tennis. Know More