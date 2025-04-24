"This is awful news. Damn": Fans pray for USC commit Alijah Arenas as reports of car crash emerge

USC commit Alijah Arenas was reportedly involved in a serious car accident on Thursday morning. He is, the reports say, hospitalised and has been placed in an induced coma.

Shams Charania, NBA insider and senior reporter for ESPN, shared a post about the incident on X.

"Five-star prospect and USC commit Alijah Arenas was involved in a serious car crash early Thursday morning, hospitalized and placed into an induced coma, sources tell ESPN. Arenas, 18, is the son of former NBA star Gilbert Arenas," he wrote.

Shams Charania's post about the incident

Several basketball fans, fan pages and journalists expressed their shock and concern about the accident under the post.

"This is awful news. Damn. Hope he recovers," Aaron J. Fentress, a reporter for The Oregonian, wrote.

Fans pray for speedy recovery after reports of Alijah Arenas' car accident

Fans are hoping for a quick recovery for the five-star prospect:

"That is awful to hear, I hope Alijah Arenas and if anyone else who was involved in the wreck will be okay. Prayers to everyone!" Chris Beasmore, news producer for ABC36News commented.

"Prayers. 🙏🏾💔," posted a NBA fan page.

"Praying and sending positive energy," another fan wrote.

"18 and on the way to USC. Life is not fair sometimes. Hoping his recovery is quick and full," a fan posted.

According to TMZ, Alijah Arenas's Tesla Cybertruck crashed early Thursday morning in Los Angeles. Emergency services responded at 4:55 AM to reports of a trapped passenger, but all occupants had already exited the vehicle by the time of their arrival. The car’s front was on fire.

ESPN also reported that the LAFD did not identify the individual but confirmed that the 18-year-old driver had exited the vehicle and was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Sources later confirmed Alijah was involved in the crash and told ESPN that early tests indicated he did not sustain any broken bones.

Alijah is one of the top high school basketball prospects in the country. He averaged 30.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks per game over 97 games in his high school career.

Gilbert Arenas cancels podcast following Alijah Arenas's unfortunate car accident news

Gilbert Arenas, Alijah's father and former NBA professional, was scheduled for his own "Gil's Arena" podcast on Thursday. However, following the unfortunate news of the car accident, the podcast was cancelled.

In the midst of a difficult time for Gilbert Arenas and his family, fans showed their support for Gilbert and prayed for a quick and full recovery for Alijah.

