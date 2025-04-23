Kelvin Obot, a premier offensive line prospect in the 2026 class, has officially trimmed his list to five schools: Oregon, Michigan, Utah, Nebraska, and USC. Standing 6-foot-6 and weighing in at 300 pounds, the Fruitland, Idaho native has drawn national attention for his athleticism and power at the tackle position.

Obot has consistently stood out on the recruiting circuit. According to the On3 Industry Rankings, he’s currently the No. 69 overall player and the No. 7 offensive tackle in the nation. On3’s internal rankings place him even higher—No. 9 overall and the No. 3 offensive tackle. ESPN offers a more conservative evaluation, ranking him No. 280 overall and No. 31 among offensive tackles in their RN300.

Despite much of Oregon’s current attention being focused on five-star linemen Jackson Cantwell and Immanuel Iheanacho, the Ducks remain in serious contention for Obot.

“Oregon just runs a great program all in all,” said On3’s Steve Wiltfong.

Oregon already holds a commitment from Kodi Greene, a top offensive lineman out of Mater Dei (California), and will host Cantwell for an official visit during their Spring Game. Cantwell is expected to announce his decision on April 30. Should Oregon secure Cantwell, their pursuit of Obot may diminish.

However, if that commitment falls through, the Ducks could intensify their push for the Idaho standout.

Obot’s athletic background bolsters his profile. He excels in track and field, recording personal bests of 49-0.5 in the shot put and 111-4 in the discus in the spring of 2024. As a sophomore, he also finished fifth in the Idaho 3A shot put with a 47-1 mark—evidence of the raw power he brings to the field.

Top recruits praise Oregon after big weekend visit

Oregon, boasting On3’s No. 4-ranked 2025 recruiting class, hosted an elite group of prospects over the weekend, and the reviews are glowing. Four-star cornerback Elbert Hill from Archbishop Hoban (Ohio), ranked No. 4 at his position and No. 29 overall by the On3 Industry, said,

“The experience was great. Really what’s exciting me is the coaching staff and the players.”

Hill spent time with fellow Ohio native and Oregon freshman Trey McNutt. Oregon and USC are currently leading his recruitment.

Jireh Edwards, the No. 4 safety nationally, reaffirmed his interest.

“All I can say, the grass is damn green in Eugene,” he said. “Definitely can see myself playing for Coach Lanning and Coach Tosh.”

Receiver Calvin Russell, linebacker Nick Abrams, and top corner Davon Benjamin also visited, along with No. 3 safety Jett Washington and Keenan Harris.

Looking ahead, 2027’s No. 2 safety, Honor Fa’alave-Johnson, noted,

“Everyone is so competitive… that’s the atmosphere I would want.”

Other 2027 visitors included Julius Jones Jr., Rashad Streets, Julian Caldwell, and Alexander Herrera.

