"I'm in shock": When Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts couldn't believe defeating Texas high school football powerhouse Northshore 

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is one of the most celebrated players in the NFL circuit and is fresh off his Super Bowl victory against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hurts has recorded the highest winning percentage among all NFL QBs (79.5%) since the 2022 season. In addition to that, he has been named to the 2025 TIME 100, which is a list of the top influential people worldwide.

Hurts is a product of Channelview High School in Texas and was a football standout under his father and coach Averion Hurts' tutelage. In his junior year, he created history as the Falcons beat the powerhouse, North Shore, for the first time.

North Shore is one of the best schools in Texas and ranks No. 5 in the top 25 high school football rankings, according to NFL Play Football.

Hurts threw 217 yards and won with a close 49-48 scoreline, edging out North Shore High in a tight matchup and clinching the ABC-13 Player of the Year title. In an interview with ABC-13 in 2014, Hurts called his victory a shocker.

"I'm in shock. Wow," Hurts said. "We just beat North Shore for the first time in history."

Hurts' father and Falcons coach talked about Hurts' goal-oriented mindset and the team's historic win.

"Going to his junior year, has a lot of goals and expectations for himself, and so, he has worked really hard, and the rest of the team has, and it's showing on field."

Eagles' QB Jalen Hurts has raked in multiple accolades in his professional journey

In his high school career, Jalen Hurts registered 3,494 yards, 24 touchdown passes, 364 attempts, seven interceptions and 218.4 yards per game. He went on to play college football at Alabama and won the SEC Freshman of the Year and SEC Offensive Player of the Year titles.

For his senior year, he transferred to the Oklahoma Sooners and had a successful season, culminating in an appearance at the Big 12 Championship.

In 2020, Jalen Hurts declared for the NFL draft and was picked by the Philadelphia Eagles as the 21st pick in the second round and has played two Super Bowls. Moreover, He was named to the second-team All-Pro by the Associated Press. In 2023, he signed a contract extension with the Eagles, amounting to $255 million for five years, according to Sportac.

