Eagles' Jalen Hurts leans on $3,500,000,000 NBA legend to refine his game after 1st Super Bowl win

Jalen Hurts is fresh off delivering the Eagles their second-ever Super Bowl title. However, the Eagles QB isn’t resting and basking in the glow. Instead, he’s dialing up greatness.

Ad

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, the 26-year-old franchise quarterback revealed he turned to none other than $3.5 billion NBA icon Michael Jordan ( according to Forbes) for advice after Philly’s dominant Super Bowl LIX win.

“As competitive as he is, it would be unwise of me not to seek knowledge from him and lean on someone like that, so it's something that I value a lot,” Hurts told reporters Tuesday.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Jordan knows a thing or six about winning championships, and Hurts wants to sustain that level of dominance. He had 2,903 passing yards, 18 passing touchdowns and 14 rushing scores in 2024. Hurts already looked elite, but his hunger for improvement is next level.

The Eagles' QB may have just climbed football’s highest mountain, but if MJ is part of the offseason blueprint, Hurts is only getting started.

Also read: Spotted: Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts having dinner with $3,600,000,000 worth Michael Jordan

Ad

Jalen Hurts gives reason for skipping White House visit

Jalen Hurts also delved into the topic of skipping the Eagles’ celebratory White House visit during the press conference. He might’ve taken home Super Bowl MVP honors, but he was a no-show when the Eagles hit the White House for their championship celebration.

The majority of the team made the April trip to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, but Hurts was noticeably absent. On Tuesday, he finally addressed the elephant in the room.

Ad

“I wasn’t available,” Hurts revealed. “I don’t think that’s pertinent. Everyone who went and was available, they seemed to enjoy themselves.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Eagles quarterback was reported to have a “scheduling conflict,” but didn’t offer any further explanation. He wasn’t alone, though. Teammates A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Brandon Graham also skipped the visit.

Hurts earned his offseason however he sees fit. After all, he torched the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX with 221 passing yards, 72 rushing yards and three total touchdowns. Now, all eyes are on September 4, when Hurts and Philly launch their title defense against the Cowboys.

Also read: One day after Nick Sirianni’s contract extension, Jalen Hurts applauds Eagles HC’s journey

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prasen Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.



For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.



A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.



Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports. Know More